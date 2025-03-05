Saints Boost Offense In Shocking New Mock Draft From NFL Executive
The New Orleans Saints need help on their offensive line, and they own the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Should they use the pick to fill their glaring need in the trenches?
At least one NFL executive believes they will.
The Athletic's Mike Sando recently had five executives conduct mock drafts for the first 10 picks. He then chose one of the mocks as a springboard for additional insight into each team currently in the top 10. And, in the mock draft used for Sando's story, an unnamed executive has the Saints selecting Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks with the No. 9 pick.
Here's Sando's full blurb on the Saints drafting Banks, whom some experts believe will move from tackle to guard in the NFL:
The Saints have needs throughout their roster, but the offensive line has been a big issue. Under this scenario, the Saints would have their choice of players at the position.
“Kelvin Banks is a clean culture guy fitting that New Orleans mold when it comes to the offensive line,” the exec projecting Banks to the Saints said.
Shemar Stewart, pass rusher from Texas A&M, was also mentioned here. But there was more consternation than conviction at this stage.
“Does everybody have this much trouble with this (exercise)?” one of the execs asked.
Whether New Orleans drafts Banks could hinge on whether it believes he'll stick at tackle. If the Saints view him as a guard, they could target a different lineman or draft for need at a different position.
Regardless, with difficult rebuild on the horizon, the Saints can't afford to miss with this pick.
