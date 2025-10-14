Saints' Breakout Star Getting Buzz As Trade Fit For Eagles
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this year, but they've seen some promising play from their quarterback, Spencer Rattler. Rattler's solid season is likely giving the Saints some hope for the future, but the team still needs to lean heavily into a rebuild for the next year or two.
This includes making a few big trades at the trade deadline.
Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave headline the list of Saints players expected to be available this season. Each of these stars could be traded for draft picks. But the Saints have a few other players who could end up on the trade block.
Cayden Steele of NJ.com recently suggested the Saints could trade star edge rusher Carl Granderson to the Philadelphia Eagles to fill one of the Eagles' biggest roster holes this season.
Carl Granderson is the perfect fit to solve Eagles' biggest issue
"Granderson and Young do not offer as much upside as the aforementioned pass rushers, but they would improve the Eagles’ depth," Steele wrote. "The Eagles could trade for two pass rushers — one high-end starter and a good rotational piece. Granderson is trending toward a career season, finishing with 4.5 sacks through the first six weeks. He had a career-high 8.5 in 2023."
For the Eagles, this makes plenty of sense. Philadelphia is on a two-game skid and their defense hasn't been as dominant this season as it was last year. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith recently opted to retire, which creates an even bigger hole on defense.
Adding Granderson would be the perfect move to fill this hole. The star edge rusher has been incredible for the Saints this year, leading their defense in sacks through six games.
This is a tough one to unpack for the Saints. While it makes sense to rebuild, it might not make sense to trade younger players who could have a future in New Orleans. Trading Granderson would mean waving the white flag to the team and fan base for the next few seasons.
But if the Saints can land some top draft capital in exchange for Granderson, the deal would begin to make more sense. It's going to depend on the trade return for New Orleans.
More NFL: Steelers Getting Buzz As Trade Suitor For Saints Star RB