Steelers Getting Buzz As Trade Suitor For Saints Star RB
The New Orleans Saints could look to trade their franchise running back, Alvin Kamara, at the trade deadline this season.
Kamara is getting older and the Saints have Kendre Miller behind him on the depth chart. Trading Kamara could likely net the Saints a sixth round draft pick, which would be better for their future than keeping the star. There are bound to be multiple top suitors if the Saints opt to trade him.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers would be the best landing spot in a trade for Kamara.
Saints-Steelers linked in Alvin Kamara trade speculation
"The Pittsburgh Steelers naturally throw the football a ton with Aaron Rodgers lined up under center. Credit where it's due, Arthur Smith has adjusted beautifully to his new quarterback and put the Steelers in a position to win every week," Kline wrote. "That said, the run game needs help. Jaylen Warren assumed RB1 duties following Najee Harris' free agent departure. It was a long time coming, but Warren simply looks overmatched relative to other bell cow backs around the league.
"Alvin Kamara is a unicorn of sorts — the rare veteran running back who's still putting up Pro Bowl numbers in his early-30s. Pittsburgh probably views Kamara as a rental, but he's a far more dynamic option working out of the backfield. He can run between the tackles, bounce to the outside, or run crisp routes and impact the game as a pass-catcher. Kamara's arrival pushes Warren back to his more natural change-of-pace duties and gives Rodgers another accomplished, dependable weapon to incorporate offensively. This is a great outcome for all parties invited."
The Steelers are seemingly all in to win it all this year with Aaron Rodgers under center. Trading for Kamara would do nothing for their future, but it would help them this season. Kamara could split time with Jaylen Warren in the backfield, which would give the Steelers a pair of very talented backs to take more of the weight off Rodgers.
The Saints should consider trading him, regardless of his reported wishes to stay in New Orleans. The veteran running back's value is deteriorating with each passing week, so the sooner they can get a deal done, the better for New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints May Already Have Franchise QB In New Orleans