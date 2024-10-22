Saints-Chargers: The Historical Bonds That Shaped Each Franchise
Week 8 of NFL action sees the New Orleans Saints traveling to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans comes into this game at 2-5 and hoping to break a five-game losing streak. The Chargers counter with a 3-3 mark but have lost three of their last four.
This will be only the 14th all-time meeting between the Saints and Chargers, with the Chargers holding a 7-6 lead in the series. New Orleans has beaten the Chargers the last four times these teams have played dating back to 2008. The last time the Chargers defeated the Saints was in 2004, when they were still located in San Diego and were led by a quarterback named Drew Brees.
There haven't been many significant moments between these teams on the field over the years. Off the field ties have been a different story.
It's not unusual for top-tier players to switch teams, especially in today's world of sports. Due to periods of ineptitude from each of these teams, however, a few very significant player movements from each side would make a huge impact on the history of the other team.
Chuck Muncie, RB
A graduate of Uniontown High School in western Pennsylvania, the Saints selected Muncie with the third overall pick in the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft out of California. Muncie had 3,052 rushing yards and 38 total touchdowns in three years with Cal, including 1,460 on the ground with 15 scores and 1st Team All-American honors in 1975.
Teamed with 1976 second-round choice Tony Galbreath, Muncie helped form the ''Thunder and Lightning'' backfield in New Orleans for five years. Muncie was the power back of the duo, but was also an underrated receiver and had a rare blend of speed and elusiveness for his size.
Over his first three seasons with New Orleans, Muncie had 2,785 all-purpose yards with 16 scores and led the team in rushing twice. In 1979, he'd become the first 1,000-yard rusher in franchise history with 1,198 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl selection.
The following year saw a hard fall for Muncie and the entire team. Growing tired of Muncie being late to meetings, practices, and rumors of cocaine issues, the Saints traded Muncie to the San Diego Chargers four games into the 1980 season for just a second-round draft choice.
Muncie's arrival in San Diego supercharged an already high-powered Chargers offense, adding a rushing element that their attack had lacked. He rushed for 773 yards over the last 13 games of 1980 for a San Diego squad that came up just short in the conference championship game.
In 1981, the Chargers had what many consider one of the best offenses in NFL history. Muncie was a big part of that, rushing for 1,144 yards and an NFL-high 19 touchdowns on the ground. He'd add 216 more in two postseason contests, but the Chargers again stumbled in the AFC Championship Game. Muncie continued to be a force for the Chargers in 1982 and 1983, rushing for 1,455 yards and 20 scores in 22 games while adding an underrated receiving element.
Unfortunately, cocaine and other substance addiction issues hastened the end of his career in 1984 and would eventually result in an 18-month prison sentence. Fortunately, Muncie ultimately cleaned up his life, but would pass away in 2013.
Wes Chandler, WR
New Orleans drafted Chandler with the third overall choice in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft out of Florida. After a somewhat quiet rookie year, the speedy Chandler made a significant impact in his second season.
In 1979, Chandler became just the second player in team history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season. He'd catch 65 passes for what was then a team-record 1,069 yards with six touchdowns. Even for a historically inept New Orleans squad in 1980, Chandler was one of the team's only bright spots with 65 catches for 975 yards and six scores.
Inexplicably, Chandler was traded to the San Diego Chargers four games into the 1981 campaign. The game-breaking wideout did not fit into the conservative system of new coach Bum Phillips, while the Chargers were looking for an explosive wideout to replace the traded John Jefferson.
In exchange for Chandler, the Saints got back WR Aundra Thompson along with first and third round picks in the 1982 draft. That first-round pick would be Georgia WR Lindsay Scott, one of the biggest busts in New Orleans draft history.
Chandler brought immediate electricity to the Chargers attack. He caught 52 passes for 857 yards over the last 11 games of the 1981 season, then added another 12 catches, 185 yards, and a punt return score in two playoff games.
Chandler's 1982 season was nearly one of legend. A player strike limited the year to just nine regular season games. Chandler, despite playing in only eight contests, led the league with an incredible 1,032 yards receiving on 49 receptions with an NFL-high nine touchdowns. His average of 129 yards receiving per game remains the highest for a single season in NFL history.
Age and injuries broke down the historically explosive Chargers offense after 1982. Chandler remained a consistent part of the attack, averaging over four receptions and over 62 yards per game between 1983 and 1987. Over a seven-year career with San Diego between 1981 and 1987, Chandler had 396 receptions for 6,479 yards and 42 touchdowns.
Wes Chandler and Chuck Muncie were two key parts of an early-1980s San Diego offense that was among the most productive in NFL history. They were also two of the biggest examples of how clueless the Saints were over that period. Two decades later, the script was flipped and the Saints would benefit from San Diego ineptitude.
Drew Brees, QB
After a record-setting collegiate career at Purdue, San Diego made Brees the first pick of the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Brees would play in just one game as a rookie, but earned the Chargers starting job going into the 2002 season. In a run-heavy attack, Brees still managed to complete 61% of his throws for 3,284 yards with 17 touchdowns, but 16 interceptions.
The Chargers went 4-12 in 2003, benching Brees for veteran Doug Flutie. In 11 starts, Brees completed less than 58% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He'd regain his starting job in 2004, leading San Diego to a 12-4 record and an AFC West title while completing 65% of his throws for 3,159 yards with 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and his first Pro Bowl berth.
Despite Brees' standout play, the Chargers selected QB Eli Manning with the first overall choice in the 2005 NFL Draft, then dealt him to the New York Giants for QB Philip Rivers, the fourth overall pick. Brees held on to the starting job in 2005, also a contract year, and threw for 3,576 yards on 64.6% completion percentage with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
It was clear that the Chargers were always going to let Brees leave via free agency and turn the starting job over to Rivers in 2006. Brees also badly injured his shoulder during a season finale loss to the Denver Broncos, an injury that required reconstructive surgery.
After nearly signing with the Miami Dolphins, he'd eventually wind up in New Orleans under new coach Sean Payton. It was much more modern offense than the one he was handcuffed under with the Chargers.
The Chargers had decent success with Rivers, who was 123-101 as a starter and threw for 59,271 yards with 397 touchdowns and a 64.7% completion percentage in 15 seasons with the team. However, he'd take the Chargers to the playoffs just six times in those 15 years, managing a 5-6 record and advancing to one conference title game with no Super Bowl appearances.
Brees not only had instant success with New Orleans, he'd develop into one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He'd lead his teams into the postseason nine times (9-8 record), with three NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl XLIV title. Over his 15 years in New Orleans, Brees completed 68.8% of his throws for 68,010 yards with 491 touchdown passes while going 142-86 in the regular season as a starter.
There have been 15 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history. Brees owns five of them, including shattering a 27-year-old NFL record with 5,476 yards in 2011. He owns the NFL record for completion percentage (74.4%) in a single season, a mark he'd broken in five different campaigns. He's second all-time in yards, touchdowns, completions, and attempts, only behind Tom Brady, who played three extra seasons. This was also with Brees stuck in an archaic offense for his first five years in San Diego.
While with New Orleans, Brees defeated the Chargers all four times the teams would face. He averaged 314 yards passing in those matchups, accounting for 11 touchdowns against just four interceptions. In a 2012 win over San Diego, Brees broke a 52-year NFL-record by throwing a touchdown pass in his 48th consecutive outing. That was only one of an almost endless list of single game or single season records set throughout his illustrious career.
Drew Brees was the trigger-man for one of the finest offenses in NFL history. Five years into his New Orleans career, Brees was joined by another Chargers cast-off thanks to mindless San Diego management.
Darren Sproles, RB
San Diego grabbed Sproles out of Kansas State with a fourth-round choice in the 2005 NFL Draft. He'd play with Brees for one season as a rookie, albeit with extremely limited snaps.
After missing 2006 with an ankle injury, Sproles was a dynamic complementary weapon for the Chargers offense between 2007 and 2010. He wouldn't see many reps as a runner, getting 249 carries for 1,154 yards and scoring six touchdowns in five seasons. His contributions as a receiver were much greater, as he pulled in 146 passes for 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sproles was also one of the most dangerous kick returners in the NFL with the Chargers. He averaged 8.2 per punt return, taking two back for touchdowns, while averaging 25.2 on kickoffs with two more scores.
When NFL free agency began in 2011, San Diego showed little interest in bringing Sproles back. He'd wind up in New Orleans, where he'd be reunited with his quarterback from his rookie year.
Sproles was an integral part of a record-setting New Orleans offense in 2011. Even in a loaded backfield, he'd have 87 carries for 603 yards, both winding up as the best of his 14-year NFL career. His receiving numbers of 86 catches for 710 yards and seven touchdowns would top all running backs in the league that season. His reception mark remains a Saints team record for running backs.
Always a deadly all-purpose threat, Sproles was also lethal on special teams for the Saints. In 2011, he averaged 10.1 yards per punt return and over 27 on kickoff returns while taking one punt back for a touchdown. Sproles had 2,696 all-purpose yards that season, breaking an NFL record that still stands.
While 2011 was a high-water mark for Sproles during his three years in New Orleans, he was still highly productive for the team until his free agent departure in 2014.
In his three-year tenure with the Saints, Sproles rushed for 1,067 yards, added 232 receptions for 1,981 yards, averaged 8.3 on punt returns and 26.1 on kickoff returns, while scoring a total of 22 touchdowns.
Interestingly, two other former first-round choices of New Orleans would also depart for San Diego but return to New Orleans during their careers. Cornerback Patrick Robinson played for the Saints from 2010 to 2014 before signing with the Chargers in 2015 and returning to the Saints in 2018. Robert Meachem was a Saint from 2008 to 2011, then signed with San Diego in 2012 before returning to New Orleans the very next year to close out his career.
Neither Robinson or Meachem had nearly the impacts that Muncie, Chandler, Brees, and Sproles had for both of these franchises. A clueless New Orleans franchise sent Muncie and Chandler to San Diego in the early 1980s, helping to boost one of the most prolific offenses in league history.
Equal ineptitude by San Diego helped form what was arguably an even better offense in New Orleans over two decades later. Each period highlighted the typical struggles and foolish personnel decisions embodied by these respective franchises at the time.
Wes Chandler and Chuck Muncie carved their places into San Diego Chargers history, while Darren Sproles did the same in New Orleans. As for Drew Brees, fans and management of the New Orleans Saints should send thank you cards to the Chargers franchise at least once every year.