Notre Dame RB Tabbed Saints Player to Watch at 2026 NFL Combine

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes to fill this offseason, but they nailed down to franchise stars during the NFL Draft last offseason. The Saints were able to find their next franchise offensive tackle in Round 1 with Kelvin Banks Jr. and their next franchise quarterback in Round 2 with Tyler Shough.

Now the Saints will need to turn back to the draft to continue building their roster from the ground up. They have a top 10 pick, which should be able to net them an impact starter, but it's the picks down the board that could make or break their offseason.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo recently put together a list of potential hidden gems in the upcoming NFL draft that each team should keep an eye on at the NFL Draft Combine. For the Saints, Melo listed Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price as the player to watch. Price played alongside top running back Jeremiyah Love for the Fighting Irish.

Saints should be targeting a running back in the 2026 NFL Draft

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) attempting the tackled in the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The New Orleans Saints have been tied to Jeremiyah Love throughout the pre-draft process, but what if they opt for his backup instead?" Melo wrote. "Jadarian Price should impress at the combine because he possesses every athletic and technical trait needed to develop into a three-down back. The Saints could target Price at No. 42 or 73."

New Orleans needs a running back in the upcoming draft. Alvin Kamara is getting older and his prime years are likely behind him. New Orleans needs a young talent to help carry the load on offense. They've been linked to Love in Round 1, but if they don't want to draft a running back that high, they could wait on Price in Round 3 if he's available.

Price doesn't get the credit he deserves because he's played behind Love. Still, he has all the traits of a solid complementary back in the NFL.

If the young Notre Dame product can put on an impressive performance at the NFL Draft Combine, the Saints could pencil him in as a can't miss prospect down the board. But the combine could be the final determining factor.

