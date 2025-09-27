Saints-Chargers Trade For Star Could Make Sense After Najee Harris Injury
The New Orleans Saints have been mixed up in a lot of trade rumors over the last few weeks. There's a chance they end up as aggressive sellers at the trade deadline, which could include dealing players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.
New Orleans isn't headed for a Super Bowl anytime soon, so making a big move or two could fit its future.
John Sigler of Touchdown Wire recently suggested the Saints could trade Kamara to the Los Angeles Chargers after Najee Harris suffered a season ending leg injury.
Alvin Kamara could be a perfect fit for the Chargers after Najee Harris' injury
"But let's play devil's advocate and say there is. Gayle Benson orders Mickey Loomis to sell off anything and everything that could help restock the Saints' war chest," Sigler wrote. "What could a team offer for Kamara? A team like the Los Angeles Chargers, who want to run the ball but haven't been able to? Kamara gets to join Justin Herbert, an exciting quarterback who can make the most of his skills as a receiver.
"The Saints get something, sure, but a sixth rounder isn't much. It's still more than the Cincinnati Bengals got for trading Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans a couple of years ago (a 2024 seventh rounder). Mixon has more career rushing yards than Kamara and one fewer touchdown run, but Kamara's production as a receiver far outweighs the difference. That's the difference in a sixth-round or seventh-round pick for a late-career running back. It still isn't a trade we would make. Kamara being a Saints lifer is more important."
Harris was set to be the complement back to Omarion Hampton in Los Angeles, but with Harris' injury, the Chargers could go after a talented veteran like Kamara.
Given Los Angeles' talent, trading a sixth-round pick for a star like Kamara could be worth it. The Chargers need to add somebody alongside the aforementioned Hampton and Kamara would be the best complement.
Kamara is a talented receiving back with a lot of talent and gas left in the tank. This deal would be affordable for the Chargers and it would push them in the right direction.
