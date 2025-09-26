Saints Fantasy Football Star Under Fire Ahead Of Week 4
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a slow start this year. They're 0-3 after three weeks and they're coming off one of the worst games of the season. As we head into Week 4, the Saints have their hands full with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Even though the Saints are 0-3, they've still had a few stars breaking out. Chris Olave and Spencer Rattler have looked solid. Alvin Kamara hasn't shown much regression. But there are more stars than the obvious ones in New Orleans.
FanSided's Julian Fadullon recently put together a list of starts and sits for fantasy football this week. Fadullon urged fantasy football managers to sit Saints tight end Juwan Johnson this week despite how well he's played this year.
Saints fantasy football star may be headed back down to earth in Week 4
"On the flip side of Keon Coleman, while Juwan Johnson is the TE2 (PPR) through three weeks, this is a bad match-up that is poised to sling him back down to Earth," Fadullon wrote. "The Bills lead the NFL in time of possession at almost 35 minutes, which will already limit the amount of typical plays called for tight ends in short yardage. Meanwhile, their defense has also held tight ends to a league-low five total catches. If you have the room to stream a different name this week at tight end, do it."
Johnson has been one of the better fantasy football options this year. He's been targeted more than anybody would have expected, and his ceiling seems even higher than his production so far. The Saints could use Johnson in the red zone more than they're doing right now. A lot of Saints drives have stalled before a touchdown. If they can turn this around, it'll raise his value.
But the Bills are set to dominate the Saints. And they're set to control the time of possession, too, which could limit Johnson's fantasy football potential this week.
It's going to be tough for Johnson to get going against the Bills, but his target share should keep him in fantasy football lineups, for the most part.
