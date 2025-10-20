Saints' Chris Olave Gives Update On Contract Extension Talks
The New Orleans Saints have fallen to 1-6 on the season after suffering a crushing loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Now they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, and the odds aren't looking in the Saints' favor.
With the Saints sitting at the bottom of the league, they're one of the top candidates to be sellers at the trade deadline. They have a few solid trade chips on their roster. Alvin Kamara has been one of the more discussed trade candidates in the league, but he recently suggested he would rather retire than be traded at the deadline this season, so those rumors have died down a bit.
Chris Olave is the other top trade candidate on the roster, but he has an additional year left on his contract after this season. Because of that, Olave would net a huge haul if moved.
Chris Olave provides big update on contract extension talks
But the Saints have the chance to sign him to a contract extension instead of trading him. Recently, it was reported that New Orleans was working toward this contract extension.
Rumors like these are hard to completely believe, but Olave also provided a big update on his contract rumors.
"We've been having conversations since like the beginning of the year," Olave said when discussing his potential contract extension talks with the Saints, via insider Katherine Terrell.
The Saints could and should look to re-sign Olave to this contract extension, regardless of the asking price. He's a key piece of their future if they can keep him under contract. Signing him to this kind of extension would solidify him in that future.
Olave is a much more valuable piece to the Saints if he's signed to this extension than a first round pick or second round pick would be. With a pick like that, the Saints would be hoping to land a star. But with Olave, they already have one.
It's unclear what the length or value would look like, but it should be encouraging that the two sides are actively negotiating a deal.
