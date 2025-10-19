Saints Lose Key Offensive Playmaker After Week 7 Knee Injury
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in the league this year. Their offense has flashed some potential, but for the most part, it hasn't been good.
As a result, the Saints have been mixed in a lot of trade rumors. They could look to move a few key players on offense including Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. Rashid Shaheed could be a trade candidate, too. But recent reports indicated the Saints were working on an extension with Olave while Kamara suggested he'd rather retire than be traded.
With Kamara getting older and being mixed in these trade rumors, the Saints have begun using backup running back Kendre Miller a lot more. He's seen an increase in his volume over the last few weeks. But in Week 7, Miller suffered a knee injury that sent him to the locker room.
As the second half began, the Saints announced the update that Miller was going to miss the rest of the Week 7 contest against the Chicago Bears.
Kendre Miller's injury is going to have long-term effects on the Saints
Miller's injury is going to impact the Saints in a big way this year. In Week 7, it's obviously going to put their offense in a bad spot. The Saints were looking to add to their running back room in the offseason, but they ultimately opted to roll forward with Kamara and Miller.
This injury should shut down the trade rumors for Kamara if they weren't completely dead already. The Saints couldn't afford to trade away their bellcow back if Miller is out for a few weeks.
As of now, there's no update on the potential timetable for a return. The team has only announced that he's out for Week 7. Miller will likely undergo some testing and potential imaging after the game to figure out the extent of the damage.
On the bright side, the injury didn't seem to be anything too serious at the time it happened. Still, it's hard to speculate on the injury until Miller is seen by more training staff and medical professionals.
