Saints' Chris Olave Might Not Be Traded This Year After All
The New Orleans Saints have been one of the more talked about teams at the trade deadline this season. They're one of the worst teams in football, which has resulted in them being linked in a slew of different potential trade deadline deals.
Alvin Kamara was one of the more talked about trade candidates for weeks. He was linked to teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Arizona Cardinals, but Kamara recently suggested he wasn't interested in playing for any other team, so these rumors have died down a little bit.
Wide receiver Chris Olave might be their top trade chip. If he's moved, he would likely net the Saints a first round pick or a second round pick, which would help push the Saints in the right direction going forward.
But The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently reported that the Saints were looking for a contract extension with Olave rather than a trade.
Saints reportedly pursuing an extension with Chris Olave
"The Saints have been trying to work out a long-term contract for receiver Chris Olave despite his name being attached to teams looking for pass catchers," Russini wrote on Saturday.
Trading Olave would only make sense if the Saints had no interest in re-signing him. For weeks, it's seemed like they didn't have any interest in this idea, but Russini's report suggests otherwise.
An extension makes a lot of sense. Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets recently landed a four-year, $130 million contract extension. Olave shouldn't land a deal quite as big as Wilson's but he could land one similar in length in value. A deal worth $110 million over four years could work for both sides, if the Saints are willing to pay the price.
Olave's trade sweepstakes depend on this deal. If the negotiations go well, the Saints could have him signed to a big extension before the season ends. If Olave is against these contract negotiations, the Saints could pivot and trade him this year.
The trade market took a huge turn with this report. The Saints might not sell as aggressively as many believe they will.
