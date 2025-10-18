Saints Star Carl Granderson Called Potential Trade Target For NFC Team
The New Orleans Saints are bound to be one of the bigger sellers at the trade deadline this season, but it's hard to tell how many players they'll trade or which ones could be moved.
Alvin Kamara recently revealed that he has no interest in playing for any other team. Besides Kamara, the Saints' roster is full of trade chips.
Russell Baxter of Carolina Panthers OnSi recently suggested the Saints and Panthers could come together on a trade that would send New Orleans' breakout edge rusher Carl Granderson to Carolina.
Saints could trade Carl Granderson to the Panthers
"The former undrafted free agent has spent seven seasons in the Big Easy, totaling 33.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries. This season, he’s tied for fourth on the club with 27 stops, and the aforementioned 4.5 sacks leads the team," Baxter wrote. "Incredibly, Granderson has nearly as many quarterback traps as the entire Panthers’ team (5). Carolina general manager Dan Morgan did his due diligence this offseason when it came to addressing one of the league’s worst pass rushes, but it hasn’t happened to date.
"There will be plenty of names floated out there over the next few weeks when it comes to trade options. The NFL deadline is 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 4. The Panthers have won two straight games and sit at 3-3, one of a dozen teams in the NFC at .500 or better. Ejiro Evero’s defense is looking better these days, but they need to find a way to get some heat on opposing quarterbacks sooner than later."
The Panthers are shockingly in contention after six weeks, which puts them in position to make a big trade like this. The fact that Granderson isn't a rental makes it work, too, as the Panthers would have time to win with him on the roster.
For the Saints, this idea would completely depend on the timeline the front office has in mind for this rebuild. Granderson has two more years beyond this one under contract. If the Saints don't believe they'll be contending by the end of his deal, trading him at his peak value right now could make sense.
