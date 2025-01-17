Saints Coach Darren Rizzi: New Potential Landing Spot Emerges
Darren Rizzi finished the 2024-25 season as the interim coach for the New Orleans Saints. When Dennis Allen was fired after a 2-7 start, Rizzi was promoted from special teams coordinator to the top spot.
The Saints won their first two games and three of their first four under Rizzi. Ultimately, Rizzi's record was 3-5 down the stretch as the Saints finished with a 5-12 record. However, Rizzi is the only one of five interim coaches in franchise history to win more than one game at the helm.
Rizzi, 54, is now one of several candidates up for the head coaching vacancy for the Saints. He is one of nine that New Orleans has either interviewed or are expected to speak to for the open job.
It's also highly possible that Rizzi ends up with another franchise next season. He's already interviewed with the New York Jets for their open head coaching spot. Rizzi could also land with a very familiar face next season.
On Friday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network were the first to report that the Denver Broncos have fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica. The Broncos finished with a 10-7 record this season. They lost 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game last weekend.
Kotwica had been with Denver the last two seasons. The Broncos have had a Pro Bowl kick returner for the last two seasons in Marvin Mims, who led the NFL in punt return average this year.
Denver allowed 8.7 per punt return, but 27.5 on kickoff returns this past season. They also have two strong kickers in punter Riley Dixon and former Saints kicker Wil Lutz.
Denver could be an ideal landing spot for Rizzi
The Broncos are coached by Sean Payton, who led the Saints from 2006 until his resignation after the 2021-22 season. In 2019, Payton brought Rizzi onto his New Orleans staff. Under Rizzi, the Saints have had one of the league's best special teams squads for the last six years.
It certainly wouldn't be the first time that Sean Payton has poached from his former team during his two years with the Broncos. Nine former Saints played for Denver last season.
• Wil Lutz, K
• Malcolm Roach, DT
• Jordan Jackson, DE
• Calvin Throckmorton, G
• Adam Trautman, TE
• Lucas Krull, TE
• Michael Burton, RB
• Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR
• A.T. Perry, WR
Additionally, several former Saints players or coaches make up Payton's coaching staff for the Broncos.
• Joe Vitt
• Michael Wilhoite
• Joe Lombardi
• Pete Carmichael
• Declan Doyle
• Zach Strief
• John Morton
• Chris Banjo
• Dan Dalrymple
Darren Rizzi appears to be a head coaching possibility for jobs with the Saints or the Jets. If he doesn't get either job, the highly respected assistant will almost certainly not be out of a job long. A reunion with Payton in Denver would definitely be an excellent fit for the Broncos.
