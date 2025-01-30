Saints Coaching News: Seahawks Granted Permission To Interview QB Coach Andrew Janocko
New Orleans Saints quarterback coach Andrew Janocko is expected to interview for a spot on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff.
On Wednesday night, ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell was the first to report that Seattle requested and was granted permission to speak to Janocko for their vacant quarterback coaching vacancy.
Janocko, 36, just completed his first season on the New Orleans staff. Prior to joining the Saints, Janocko was the QB coach for the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2023. He had previously been an offensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015 to 2021.
If hired by the Seahawks, Janocko would rejoin Klint Kubiak next year. Kubiak, who was the Saints offensive coordinator last season, was recently hired by Seattle for the same position.
All New Orleans coaches have essentially been given the green light to speak to other teams. This is standard practice for a team looking to hire a new head coach. The Saints fired Dennis Allen after a 2-7 and are still conducting interviews for their head coaching vacancy.
The Saints have not only lost Kubiak this offseason, but LB Coach Michael Hodges also left in a lateral move to the Cincinnati Bengals. Darren Rizzi, also the special teams coordinator, is expected to land with another team if he doesn't get the New Orleans head coaching job.
Kat Terrell of ESPN goes on to report: ''The Saints would like to keep Janocko, but as they close in on a head coach, they have been letting more coaches interview and leave for lateral positions. Some position coaches were waiting to see if Darren Rizzi would get the permanent job.''
Under Kubiak and Janocko, the Saints finished 21st in total offense last year and 23rd in passing production. It was a battered unit that had to deal with an unending string of injuries throughout the season.
New Orleans quarterbacks combined to complete 61.7% of their throws for 3,467 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Starter Derek Carr had a 67.7% completion percentage, throwing for 2,145 yards with 15 scores and 5 interceptions.
Carr missed a total of seven games with injuries. In his absence, rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler and second-year Jake Haener went 0-7 as starters. Rattler and Haener combined for a 55.4% completion percentage for 1,543 yards with 5 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions.