Saints Coaching Rumors: National Predictions Have New Orleans Turning To A Familiar Face
Tons of post-season questions surrounded both the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders as they prepared to play each other in a Week 17 matchup. Chief among them is at head coach, where each team will be among as many as 8-10 possible job openings.
It's safe to say that Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi is likely out of the running for the permanent head coaching job after the lowly Saints were easily handled at home, 25-10, by the equally lowly Raiders. Rizzi will still be interviewed, as he deserves to be, but the Saints will almost surely go outside the building for their next hire.
There are tons of rumors surrounding the Saints and other coaching openings. It is important to note that all of these rumors are unfounded, regardless of the ''source'' reporting them. NFL teams are not yet even permitted to interview perspective candidates that are currently employed with other teams, nor have all of the possible coaching vacancies been officially opened.
Still, there will be rumors and stories flying around. One of the more popular ones is about the Saints. It was ''reported'' last week that New Orleans General Manager Mickey Loomis will likely lean towards someone he is familiar with to fill the team's head coaching vacancy.
One name mentioned in many circles is that of current Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. That would certainly fit the bill of a coach who's both familiar with Loomis and the Saints organization.
Aaron Glenn - Playing Career
An accomplished NFL defensive back, Glenn played 15 years as a ball hawking cornerback. He came into the league as a first-round choice, the 12th overall selection, by the New York Jets in the 1994 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.
Glenn played his first eight years as a Jet. In that time, he intercepted 24 passes and returned three for touchdowns while earning two trips to the Pro Bowl. He'd eventually be voted onto the Jets' All-Time Four Decade Team in 2003.
In 2002, Glenn was the third selection by the new Houston Texans in the NFL Expansion Draft. He'd play three seasons in Houston, recording 11 interceptions and returning two for scores. His five picks and two touchdowns in 2002 earned him his third Pro Bowl honor.
After being released by Houston in 2005, Glenn signed on with the Dallas Cowboys. On that '05 Cowboys staff was a young offensive assistant named Sean Payton, who'd go on to be named head coach of the New Orleans Saints the following year.
Glenn intercepted five balls during his time in Dallas before being released just prior to the start of the 2007 season. He was picked up by Jacksonville, where he'd have one interception in only five games played.
Hitting free agency again in 2008, Glenn was signed by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. An ankle injury limited him to only four games and he did not record an interception for the first time since his 1994 rookie campaign. He'd sign a one-day contract after that season to officially retire as a member of the Houston Texans.
In 15 years of NFL action, Aaron Glenn had 41 interceptions and returned six for touchdowns, adding another score as a kickoff returner. A 1993 All-American and two-time All-Southwest Conference selection in college, Glenn was also inducted into the Texas A&M Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
Aaron Glenn - Coaching Career
After two years as a scout for the Jets in 2012 and 2013, Glenn got his first coaching job as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns. He'd spend two years in that role before being hired by the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2016 under Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
Between 2016 and 2017, Allen and Glenn helped transform a unit that ranked 32nd against the pass to 15th in that same category. The 2017 Saints also had 20 interceptions, among the best in the NFL.
Over the next few seasons, New Orleans was among the top defenses in the league. The high-water mark for the defense statistically was in 2020. That year, New Orleans held top-5 rankings in total defense, points allowed, pass defense, and run defense with their 18 interceptions best in the NFL.
Glenn, 52, served as defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2020. In that time, New Orleans had one of the best secondaries in the league. Most notably, Glenn oversaw the rapid development of drafted defensive backs like Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
After the 2020 season, Glenn joined New Orleans assistant Dan Campbell on the staff of the Detroit Lions. Campbell was named Detroit's head coach, while Glenn came on as the team's defensive coordinator. In Campbell and Glenn's first year, the Lions sputtered to a 3-13-1 finish as the defense ranked 29th overall and 24th against the pass.
Like in New Orleans, Detroit saw an improvement on defense after Glenn's arrival. It didn't happen immediately, as the 2022 Lions ranked 32nd in total defense and 30th against the pass. In 2023, however, Detroit rose to 19th in total defense and had 16 interceptions, their most since 2017.
This season, the Lions have remained steady on defense despite a daunting list of injuries that would cripple most teams. Detroit is fourth against the run but just 28th against the pass and 19th overall. However, the Lions have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL (15) while intercepting 14 passes and recording 33 sacks despite missing several starters at all three levels.
Aaron Glenn is one of the league's hottest head coaching candidates as the NFL nears the offseason. Glenn, will be near the top of the target list for several teams. New Orleans will be among many to pursue him for their head coaching vacancy.