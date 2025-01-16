Saints Coaching Search: Aaron Glenn's Insight On Why He'll Be a Strong Head Coach
Aaron Glenn will once again be under a microscope when the Lions host the Commanders on Sunday. The Saints will be paying close attention, as they should be. He's currently the betting favorite for being the next head coach in New Orleans,
Glenn has put plenty of 'tape' out there when it comes to what he can offer as a head coach, and he spoke with the local media on Wednesday about what the past week was like during the first-round playoff bye and more.
Glenn said that he has learned a number of things over the past few years while interviewing, but mainly that he is going to be himself, and he said that either you like it or you don't. Ultimately, he revealed that he's going to do what's best for him and his family.
Glenn was asked about turning down an interview with the Patriots, to which he said that it wasn't the best situation for him. He didn't have any personal feelings about it.
He also reflected on the past few years and what he's learned. He recalled how united the coaching staff was when things weren't going so well in Detroit, and they followed a formula to win and turned things around. He stressed the importance of building it from the beginning and sustaining it.
He also shot down the notion that defensive coaches can't win, citing Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick as prime examples of it working. Here's what Glenn said about what he will bring to the table, which is plenty.
“I’m a coach,” Glenn said on Wednesday. “I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. If you want to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach. You’re not gonna hire a defensive coach. I’m gonna talk to the offense just as much as I’m gonna talk to the defense.”
Now, something interesting that was reported by the New York Post recently was that Glenn has told people the Jets are his first choice if the job is offered to him. That makes sense given his ties to the organization, but obviously they're there with New Orleans too.
It was also interesting to see the glaring endorsement Glenn got from Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who said Glenn was 'more prepared to be a head coach' than anyone.
We'll see how it all plays out, but New Orleans is still going through their process. This weekend should see Kliff Kingsbury, Kellen Moore and Joe Brady interview, and Darren Rizzi and Mike McCarthy are among those who are due up too.
The Saints have said they're not in a hurry and want to get the right candidate, but will the right candidate want them? That's the bigger question.
ICYMI: NFL Insider Reveals No Urgent Interest In Mike McCarthy
The future of ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be a major storyline to follow this offseason. The Saints are expected to have big interesting him, but Aaron Glenn is the current favorite in the betting world.
NFL Insider Josina Anderson gave some updated information on Tuesday night where things are at with the Saints when it comes to McCarthy, which is quite interesting. Here's what she said on her X/Twitter.
The Saints currently don't have urgent interest in Mike McCarthy. They may do a due diligence interview. Preexisting familiarity is there as a former assistant Saints coach. At the moment, he’s not being elevated over current options the team is considering.
The Saints could also schedule it (an interview) earlier. They could’ve also asked for permission to speak to him while his situation became publicly dubious-just like the Bears did. They did not. Loomis’ son being a Cowboys employee was not the only cause for hesitation. Again, not saying they won’t talk. I’m just saying I wouldn’t classify them as having urgent interest—-at this time.