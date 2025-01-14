Aaron Glenn Still the Betting Favorite For Being Next New Orleans Saints Head Coach
BetOnline.Ag put out their updated betting odds for the next Saints head coach and Aaron Glenn is still the favorite for the job. Here's what the field looks like.
Best Odds For Next Saints Head Coach
Aaron Glenn - 1/2 (-200)
Joe Brady - 2/1 (+200)
Kellen Moore - 13/2 (+650)
Kliff Kingsbury - 7/1 (+700)
Mike McCarthy - 7/1 (+700)
Glenn has completed a virtual interview with the Saints, and McCarthy is expected to speak with New Orleans next week. He became a hot name paired to the team after his contract expired with the Cowboys.
The Saints submitted a request to interview Kliff Kingsbury last week, and he should be in high demand over the next several days. Kellen Moore and Joe Brady are on the team's radar.
Bigger Odds For Next Saints Head Coach
David Shaw - 12/1 (+1200)
Bobby Slowik - 16/1 (+1600)
Mike Kafka - 22/1 (+2200)
Anthony Weaver - 25/1 (+2500)
Darren Rizzi - 33/1 (+3300)
Liam Coen - 33/1 (+3300)
Kafka and Weaver both had virtual interviews with the Saints last week, and Darren Rizzi is expected to interview while also debriefing with Mickey Loomis for evaluations of the players and coaching staff.
Speaking of Loomis, he gave some insight on the coaching search during his end of the year press conference on Monday.
Loomis revealed that the team has been focusing on the head coach spot for about the past week and a half. He said that the team was going to select the best candidate and that they'll have a clean slate when it comes to determining the staff. He also added that they'll pick someone whether they have a history or not, and the group includes a lot of the front office in the decision.
He also stressed the importance of following a process and not getting wrapped up in whether or not he has to go to a offensive-minded or defensive-minded coach. In turn, New Orleans isn't in a hurry, largely in part because of the league policies and rules that the team has to adhere to.
Loomis also said that he doesn't believe they have to sell the Saints. He said, "I don't really think we have to do that. We're not recruiting. We're interviewing, and they're interviewing us....I don't think selling is the right, I don't think we need to do that. There's going to be questions....Each candidate is going to have things that are important to them."