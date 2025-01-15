Saints News Network

Saints Head Coach Search Update: NFL Insider Reveals No Urgent Interest In Mike McCarthy

One NFL Insider says there's no urgent interest from the Saints when it comes to Mike McCarthy.

John Hendrix

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The future of ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be a major storyline to follow this offseason. The Saints are expected to have big interesting him, but Aaron Glenn is the current favorite in the betting world.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson gave some updated information on Tuesday night where things are at with the Saints when it comes to McCarthy, which is quite interesting. Here's what she said on her X/Twitter.

The Saints currently don't have urgent interest in Mike McCarthy. They may do a due diligence interview. Preexisting familiarity is there as a former assistant Saints coach. At the moment, he’s not being elevated over current options the team is considering.

The Saints could also schedule it (an interview) earlier. They could’ve also asked for permission to speak to him while his situation became publicly dubious-just like the Bears did. They did not. Loomis’ son being a Cowboys employee was not the only cause for hesitation. Again, not saying they won’t talk. I’m just saying I wouldn’t classify them as having urgent interest—-at this time.

McCarthy does make sense for the Saints in a few different ways, and general manager Mickey Loomis did mention on Monday that the team isn't in a hurry and that they were going to follow their process to get the best candidate they can for the job.

Loomis also said that he doesn't have to sell the Saints, as many national analysts have deemed New Orleans as an unattractive job.

Loomis said, "We're not recruiting. We're interviewing, and they're interviewing us....I don't think selling is the right, I don't think we need to do that. There's going to be questions....Each candidate is going to have things that are important to them."

Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak won't be heading to the Browns to reunite with Kevin Stefanski. Instead, Cleveland promoted Tommy Rees, who was the pass game specialist and tight ends coach last year.

Kubiak still has another suitor in the Seahawks, who he is meeting with on Tuesday. So, there's obviously a chance that Kubiak could be out of the picture before a new head coach is hired.

General manager Mickey Loomis said that the current coaching staff is all employed and has their jobs until a new head coach is in place and makes the determination.

Loomis said that the new head coach will be able to hire his own staff. He also said that any current members of the staff could go to him if another opportunity presents itself.

John Hendrix
