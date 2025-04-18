Saints-Commanders Trade Prediction Lands 21-Year-Old Prospect To Replace Derek Carr
Perhaps no NFL team currently has a more uncertain quarterback situation at the moment than the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints looked as though they were set to hand the keys to veteran Derek Carr for a third-straight year after restructuring his contract earlier this offseason. But Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that could affect his availability for the 2025 season, though it's too early to determine that for certain.
There are many scenarios that could play out this season, but the question right now is whether or not the Saints will attempt to select Carr's successor early in next week's NFL Draft. It's not a great year for quarterbacks, so New Orleans would have to feel particularly confident in one of the top prospects.
New Orleans has the number-nine pick in the first round, and names like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart have been floated as potential fits for the Saints at quarterback with that early selection. However, one NFL writer sees them waiting until the end of the round to pounce.
On Friday, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli predicted that the Saints would trade back into the first round at the 29th overall selection with the Washington Commanders, taking Dart to be their Carr insurance policy/eventual successor.
"Going after a QB at nine didn't make sense for the Saints, but trading back into the end of the first round to get one would," Fornelli wrote. "The Saints get Dart whom they could groom for a year behind Derek Carr (or start if Carr isn't healthy) while the Commanders add picks (they only have five)."
Dart, 21, rose up draft boards this season with an efficient campaign at Ole Miss. He racked up 4,279 passing yards on a nation-leading 10.8 yards per attempt, totaling 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Dart is far from a slam dunk, but he has the tools to be a good NFL starter someday. Depending on what the Saints give up, trading for a late first-round pick rather than using a top-10 selection on the youngster could be a wise move.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Pass On Shedeur Sanders For 1,319-Yard Wide Receiver