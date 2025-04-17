Saints Predicted To Pass On Shedeur Sanders For 1,319-Yard Wide Receiver
Decision time is approaching for the New Orleans Saints, and a beleaguered fan base is anxious to see which path their favorite team takes.
The Saints recently found out that quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could keep him from participating in the 2025 season. That might prompt them to take a QB like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders with the ninth pick in the NFL Draft, which begins on Apr. 24.
There are a wide range of factors that go into the decision to draft or not draft Sanders (or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, if Sanders is off the board). This roster appears to be several pieces short of playoff contention, and there's no telling whether or not New Orleans' front office believes any of this draft's QBs can become franchise guys.
If the Saints are at all hesitant about Sanders or Dart, it's likely best to wait a year to take a shot at a signal-caller in the draft. And that's precisely what one NFL writer believes they'll do.
On Thursday, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards predicted that both Sanders and Dart would still be on the board when New Orleans picked at nine, but that the Saints would pass on the QB position in favor of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan.
"Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents," Edwards wrote. "Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury."
McMillan, 22, put up 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games for the Wildcats last season. And he did so in spite of a lower leg injury in the spring game that many evaluators believed was affecting his explosiveness throughout the season.
Bringing in McMillan could create a favorable situation for the Saints to draft a quarterback into in 2026. But if Sanders or Dart turns out to be a star, New Orleans will receive plenty of criticism, which is always the risk you run during draft season.
