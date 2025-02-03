Saints Could Replace $160 Million Derek Carr With 81-Touchdown Star
The New Orleans Saints are struggling with their money. According to Spotrac, the Saints currently have -$60 million in cap space, good for dead last in the entire National Football League. New Orleans needs to do whatever possible to begin clearing this cap space so they can turn their franchise around for the first time since the Drew Brees era.
The big move to make in terms of cap space is cutting or trading quarterback Derek Carr. At this point in time, it seems inevitable that Carr will find himself moved from the Saints' roster in the coming weeks.
But if that's going to be the case, how will the Saints replace him?
There are options in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft the Saints could look at. Free agency doesn't have great options, so the draft might be the best option for New Orleans.
In the draft, the Saints aren't really in a position to land a quarterback. Top prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are likely to be off the board in the first six picks of the draft, so the Saints have almost no chance to land one of the top two quarterbacks at pick No. 9.
The third option, in the minds of many, is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns as he led Lane Kiffin's squad to a 10-3 record. He's certainly a talented quarterback who could come in and give Spencer Rattler a run for his money to be the starter in 2025, but Dart is a reach at pick No.9.
This gives the Saints a few options. If they really like him, they can take the risk and pick him at nine. But if they're not completely sold on him, they could potentially trade back five or ten picks in hopes of adding more draft capital and taking Dart down the board.
More NFL: Shocking 2025 Saints Plans Might Not Involve $150 Million Derek Carr