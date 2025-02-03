Saints Could Replace Derek Carr With Superstar 22-Year-Old Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have a tough decision to make with quarterback Derek Carr. Carr is owed quite a bit of money and the Saints are dead last in the NFL in cap space. While Carr is still a productive quarterback, cutting or trading him to save this money might be the best decision.
If the Saints cut Carr, it's almost a guarantee they select a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft. While they won't have the chance to take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the first round, they could look at Alabama's Jalen Milroe in the second round.
Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department recently listed Milroe as a projected second round pick. They listed him as the fifth best quarterback in the upcoming draft class.
"Overall Milroe's outstanding blend of elite speed/athleticism, physically dense build, and a live arm fits the trend of today's quarterback archetypes," They wrote. "As he has shown this season, there are encouraging flashes of development as a pocket passer. If this continues, NFL decision-makers will be more than intrigued about placing him in their offense and building around his skillset. Milroe projects as a quarterback prospect that should sit instead of being a Day 1 starter in the NFL."
The Saints could use their second round pick to select Milroe. Having Milroe in the quarterback room, especially if they cut Carr, would create some seriously competitive practices between Milroe and Spencer Rattler.
While the Alabama product doesn't seem close to a finished product yet, he has quite a bit of potential. If he can put all the pieces together, he'll be a solid to good starting quarterback in the NFL. Maybe even with the Saints.
