Saints Could Swing Draft Day Trade For Packers' $84 Million Superstar
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add some talent to their cornerback room this offseason.
Last year, they traded Marshon Lattimore, and this offseason, they let Paulson Adebo walk in free agency. The loss of these two has completely crippled New Orleans' cornerback room.
While many expect the Saints to target cornerback heavily in the NFL Draft, they could also look to swing a blockbuster trade for proven NFL-caliber defensive back.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested the Green Bay Packers could be looking to trade their star cornerback, Jaire Alexander, on draft day. Davenport suggested it was likely that Alexander would be traded during the draft.
"The Packers would need to find the right trade partner for Alexander’s contract. They'd also be left with a $17 million dead cap hit if they trade him before June 1," Davenport wrote. "But more and more recent mock drafts have Green Bay taking a cornerback at No. 23. If that winds up happening, Gutekunst may spend Friday and Saturday shopping Alexander in earnest."
The Saints would be quite a good fit for the star cornerback if they can make the contract work. New Orleans has struggled tremendously in the past with salary cap issues, so it may be hesitant to add a big contract like this.
But if the Saints are willing to take on Alexander's contract, they could deal away a pair of fourth round picks in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and land the star during the draft.
