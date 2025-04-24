NFL Writer Makes Shocking Saints Prediction In Final Mock Draft
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a quarterback to their roster this offseason. Derek Carr may miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury and the QB room behind him is quite abysmal.
But the NFL Draft doesn't have many great options. Cam Ward seems like the sure-fire pick to go No. 1, but after him, there are a lot of potential busts. Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe all seem like second round options, though two of them will likely sneak into the first round.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently put together a mock draft, and he didn't predict the Saints would use the No. 9 pick on a quarterback. Instead, he predicted the Saints would select Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams with their first-round selection.
"The Saints feel like one of the most mysterious teams in the top 10 of this year's draft," Fried wrote. "They could go quarterback here, but I think the more likely outcome is a defensive player. Georgia's Mykel Williams is firmly on their radar. Cameron Jordan is in the twilight of his career, and the Saints need new building blocks on defense. Williams is a toolsy edge rusher who looks the part of a long-term NFL starter."
Williams seems like a much safer pick than reaching on a quarterback. The 6-foot-5 edge rusher has the size, speed, and athleticism to play the position at the highest level. He recorded 14 sacks in his three years with Georgia.
It'll be interesting to see which direction the Saints opt to go in, but don't be surprised to see them land Williams at No. 9.
