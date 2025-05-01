Saints Could Take A Flier On Former 1st-Round Pick In Blockbuster Trade With Chargers
To be a competitive team in 2025, the New Orleans Saints are going to have to take some swings.
Right now, the Saints look like a team in turmoil. After a 5-12 season, they aren't sure of the health of their starting quarterback Derek Carr, and the rest of their offense is full of injury concerns and players who have largely underperformed.
Wide receiver should be a position the Saints continue looking to upgrade this offseason. Their top two receiving yards leaders this past season were tight end Juwan Johnson and running back Alvin Kamara. Chris Olave led all Saints wideouts with 400 receiving yards despite only playing eight games.
A full, healthy season from Olave should help, but the Saints also didn't draft a receiver last week. They brought back former Pro Bowler Brandin Cooks in free agency, but that's not enough insurance at such a key position.
There's a buy-low candidate for the Saints to consider on the trade market: Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay listed him among four veteran players "who should be traded" around the NFL on Wednesday.
"There’s a chance the Chargers could get at least a middle-round pick in exchange for his services. Johnston is still just 23 years old, is on a cheap contract and had a 13-catch, 186-yard explosion during the regular season finale—displaying upside that could boost his value during trade talks."
Johnston has been exasperating to watch at times for Chargers fans, but he did show some improvement from 2023 to 2024. This past season, he totaled 711 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, after just 431 and two as a rookie.
Johnston will make $3.8 million in 2025 and $4.5 million in 2026. That's a fair salary for the player he's been so far in his career, but if he ever begins to meet his star potential, he'd be a bargain. If he reached it quickly in New Orleans, the Saints could even think about giving him a contract extension.
