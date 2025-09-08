Saints Cut Ties With 2025 Draft Pick After Crushing Week 1 Loss
The New Orleans Saints had a lot of questions to answer coming into the season, and they did a pretty good job at answering these questions in Week 1. The Saints fell to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 20-13, but there were some bright spots for New Orleans.
Spencer Rattler showcased some impressive potential, even leading the Saints on a potential game-tying drive that slipped through the hands of tight end Juwan Johnson. The Saints' defense was also impressive for most of the contest. They held Kyler Murray in check for the most part, but Marvin Harrison Jr. put together quite an impressive game. Either way, the Saints' defense was as advertised, if not slightly better.
But they're still looking to make moves to improve the team going into Week 2.
Saints waive 2025 seventh-round pick Fadil Diggs after Week 1 loss
The Saints drafted defensive end Fadil Diggs in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They ended up with him on the practice squad in the preseason before elevating him to the active roster for Week 1. But after Week 1, Saints insider Katherine Terrell reported that New Orleans had waived him again.
Crissy Froyd of Saints Wire discussed Diggs as an under-the-radar player on the Saints' roster a few weeks ago.
"Looking at players who could crack their way into the 53-man roster -- outside of the usual standouts, of course -- it's been hard to ignore the play of Fadil Diggs all preseason long," Froyd wrote. "The rookie, who most agree should jump Isaiah Foskey without question, caught attention we he finished out the team's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers with four tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), a sack, and two tackles for loss. Diggs recorded one tackle during Friday's loss, but the film had more to show as Diggs made key plays on defense and special teams."
Diggs has been impressive at points, but he's a practice squad player at this stage of his career. There's a chance the Saints can retain him on their practice squad if he clears waivers.
More NFL: 3 Biggest Losers From Saints' Deflating Loss In Week 1