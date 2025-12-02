Once-Promising Saints LB Signs With Cardinals 7 Days After Exit

One former New Orleans Saints linebacker has quickly found a new home after exiting the organization.

New Orleans announced a flurry of moves on Nov. 25. It was somewhat surprising to see such a shakeup at this point in the season. That day, the Saints signed Cade York, Ian Wheeler, and Samori Toure to the practice squad and also signed running back Evan Hull from the practice squad to the active roster. That's not all, though. The Saints cut veteran kicker Blake Grupe from the active roster and Jha'Quan Jackson and Eku Leota from the practice squad.

The former Saints linebacker has a new home

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Eku Leota (55) walks off the field after their win against the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It was a busy day, to say the least. Now, one week later, Leota has found himself a new home. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that Leota is sticking around in the NFC, as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

"Two signings, per sources: The Broncos are signing former Jets/Browns/Bills WR Elijah Moore to their practice squad," Schultz wrote on X. "The Cardinals are signing former Panthers/Steelers/Saints LB Eku Leota to their practice squad."

Leota got into three games as a member of the Saints this season. The 26-year-old had one tackle and got all of his playing time on New Orleans' special teams. He was on the field for 31 snaps across his three games played.

He came over to New Orleans back in September after stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. He began his NFL career back in 2023 with the Panthers and then spent time with Carolina and Pittsburgh last season. Back in September, there were some high hopes around Leota. He came over after spending the summer with the Steelers and after he joined New Orleans, Steelers reporter Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com called him a summer "standout."

"The New Orleans Saints have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Eku Leota, who was a standout in the preseason for the team," Farabaugh said on Sept. 1. "Leota was cut by the Steelers in the final wave of cut downs and he did not come back on the team’s practice squad."

Unfortunately, the move didn't stick and now Leota is elsewhere.

