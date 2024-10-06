Saints News Network

Saints' Defense Faces Another Setback: Key Player Down Before Chiefs Clash

The Saints injury crisis continues, as they'll be without a key player when they take on the Chiefs.

John Hendrix

Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) reacts to recovering a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Pete Werner won't be playing on Monday night for the Saints. New Orleans downgraded the starting linebacker and ruled him out of action on Sunday afternoon. He popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring and was limited in practice on Friday.

This is getting really bizarre for the Saints. Werner is the second player to get injured in practice this week, as Lucas Patrick (groin) was the other. Add on the fact that Chris Olave got hurt in last Friday's practice with a hamstring as well, and something isn't right. Friday's session is typically a walkthrough for the team, so it's hard to imagine how this happened.

Regardless, New Orleans will have to keep going. They should get Demario Davis back in the lineup, but are now down their other two starting linebackers with Willie Gay Jr. also being out due to a hand injury. Anfernee Orji and D'Marco Jackson will be two that should see time, with rookie Jaylan Ford being another option.

The team also downgraded Kendre Miller to doubtful on Sunday, so it looks like he officially won't return this week.

John Hendrix
I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

