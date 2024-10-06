Saints' Defense Faces Another Setback: Key Player Down Before Chiefs Clash
Pete Werner won't be playing on Monday night for the Saints. New Orleans downgraded the starting linebacker and ruled him out of action on Sunday afternoon. He popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring and was limited in practice on Friday.
This is getting really bizarre for the Saints. Werner is the second player to get injured in practice this week, as Lucas Patrick (groin) was the other. Add on the fact that Chris Olave got hurt in last Friday's practice with a hamstring as well, and something isn't right. Friday's session is typically a walkthrough for the team, so it's hard to imagine how this happened.
Regardless, New Orleans will have to keep going. They should get Demario Davis back in the lineup, but are now down their other two starting linebackers with Willie Gay Jr. also being out due to a hand injury. Anfernee Orji and D'Marco Jackson will be two that should see time, with rookie Jaylan Ford being another option.
The team also downgraded Kendre Miller to doubtful on Sunday, so it looks like he officially won't return this week.