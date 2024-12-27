Saints News Network

Saints' Derek Carr: Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP After Recent Special Holiday Luncheon

A recent special holiday luncheon for nine families in New Orleans by Derek Carr did not go unnoticed, as he's the Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints may not be winning on the field, but they're certainly winning off of it. The NFLPA announced on Friday morning that Derek Carr is the Week 17 Community MVP.

Carr and his wife Heather recently hosted nine families who were in need at a special holiday luncheon and presented them with gifts and $5,000, just in time for Christmas.

“I was shocked when I found out about my nomination for this award,” Carr told the NFLPA. “While certainly honored, the reason Heather and I did this was the realization of being able to help people in need, especially during the holidays. I was just doing what I felt the Lord wants us to do in these situations, with what He has provided for us.”

THE DETAILS: The Carrs invited nine New Orleans families to a local Salvation Army for a holiday event on Dec. 21. The group consisted of 10 parents and 15 children. Some of those families were experiencing financial struggles and others had escaped domestic violence situations.

The families were treated to a meal and had bags filled with $250 worth of gifts for each family. Carr presented them with a final surprise, nine small boxes that contained $5,000 in cash. Their emotional reactions were captured by the Saints social team.

“I hope that this helps bring attention to the needs of these and other families and that more people want to help, to start the year off the right way for them,” Carr said.

For being named the Community MVP, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Carr's foundation or a charity of his choosing. He'll take part in a special visit to a local school, children's hospital or community center. Carr also joins the other 2024-25 Community MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA's highest player honor. If chosen, that will include an addition $100,000 donation.

This is the second time this season a Saints player has been selected for this award, as Demario Davis was the NFLPA's Week 8 Community MVP for his work with Covenant House.

