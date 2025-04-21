Saints Draft Rumors: New Orleans Unlikely To Target This QB With No. 9 Pick
Another day, another quarterback-related NFL draft rumor involving the New Orleans Saints.
The latest offering comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who published a wide-ranging draft piece on Monday. In the story, Schefter offered new context on speculation that the Saints could target Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"There is skepticism about whether the Saints would take the Ole Miss passer at No. 9 -- it feels high to many around the league," Schefter wrote. "They have an equally strong need on defense and had a contingent of officials -- including Moore, assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley -- in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday to visit with defenders Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams, both of whom are projected to be first-round picks."
However, Schefter suggested New Orleans could draft Dart on Day 2, perhaps after trading up.
"Dart would figure to be squarely in play for the Saints' next pick, whether that's in the second round (No. 40) or in a trade-up," the NFL insider wrote. "And then there's this: New Orleans already has made exploratory calls about trading up in Round 2, per league sources, and it's worth noting it has two third- and two fourth-round picks."
As for Shedeur Sanders, Schefter wrote there's "a healthy dose of skepticism" that New Orleans would draft the Colorado star ninth-overall.
Thankfully, Saints fans won't have to wait much longer to learn what New Orleans will do with its first-round pick. The NFL draft is scheduled to start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
