Saints Dubbed 'Best Fit' For Intriguing Superstar Cornerback
The New Orleans Saints have put together a very intriguing offseason this winter, but there is still quite a bit of time for the Saints to continue to make moves.
One place that New Orleans desperately needs to upgrade is at cornerback. Last season, the Saints traded away their top cornerback Marshon Lattimore. This offseason, they've lost Paulson Adebo in free agency after Adebo signed with the New York Giants.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed the Saints as the best fit for cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan. Johnson is one of the top defensive players in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"Yep. That’s right. B/R’s top five prospects in this draft class are all defenders. The 2024 season was a bumpy one for Michigan cornerback Will Johnson—the 6’2” 194-pounder entered the year widely regarded as a top-five pick, only to see a turf toe injury wipe out a chunk of his season," Davenport wrote. "Add in a hamstring pull that has prevented him from working out for scouts, and Johnson’s draft stock is suddenly all over the place. Johnson told reporters he’s confident that when his name is called in April, he’ll land where he’s supposed to."
Johnson makes the most sense for the Saints in the first round. At pick No. 9, it's likely he'll be available for New Orleans, too.
If the Saints land him, they'd be landing a CB1 with the ability to develop into one of the best cornerbacks in the league. The star 21-year-old would likely be a lock to be selected in the top five picks of this draft if he wouldn't have gotten injured last season. If the Saints can land him at No. 9, it'll be a huge steal.
