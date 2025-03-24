Saints Not Among 'Best Fits' For $37 Million Free Agent Target
The New Orleans Saints need to add a wide receiver alongside Chris Olave or else they're going to be stuck in the same position as last season. With the team bringing Derek Carr back for another year, it's clear they want to win in 2025.
One player the Saints continue to be connected to is Buffalo Bills free agent Amari Cooper. The 30-year-old pass catcher is past his prime, but still a very usable NFL wide receiver.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox doesn't see the Saints as the favorites, though. Instead, Knox listed the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers as the best fits for the top wide out free agent. Cooper is projected to sign a two-year deal worth $37 million in free agency, per Spotrac.
"Amari Cooper will turn 31 in June and had a very disappointing season with the Browns and Bills in 2024," Knox wrote. "He appeared in 14 combined games for the two clubs but finished with only 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns. It would appear that Cooper is no longer the regular 1,000-yard receiver that he once was.
"Yet, the five-time Pro Bowler is still an elite route-runner with reliable hands and enough savvy to create separation. He also dealt with an awful quarterback situation in Cleveland last year and landed with Buffalo mid-season."
New Orleans needs to add a wide receiver opposite of Olave and Cooper makes sense. But it also makes sense for a plethora of other teams including the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cardinals, and Chargers to sign him.
The Saints aren't in the position to pay Cooper what the other teams might be willing to pay, so it's tough to imagine New Orleans landing the former star.
