Saints Dubbed 'Best Fit' For QB Prospect Not Named Shedeur Sanders
The New Orleans Saints were recently dealt a tough blow. After committing to quarterback Derek Carr during the offseason, the Saints could be without him for the entire season.
Carr suffered a shoulder injury and his 2025 season is reportedly in question. With that in mind, the Saints have been heavily connected to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders ahead of the NFL Draft. Sanders would be a good fit at pick No. 9 if the Saints are in love with him as a prospect, but there are plenty of other prospect quarterbacks the Saints could look into.
David Helman of FOX Sports recently listed the Saints as the best fit for a prospect quarterback and it wasn't Sanders. Helman suggested the Saints would be the best fit for Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.
"Even if the Saints aren't interested in using the No. 9 overall pick on a quarterback, they should still probably address the position somehow," Helman wrote. "Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are the only other quarterbacks on the roster if Carr can't go.
"McCord might not be a lock to win the starting job, but I have a feeling new head coach Kellen Moore would appreciate his skill set. Not gifted with an especially strong arm or eye-popping athleticism, McCord wins with accuracy, anticipation and his knowledge of what he's looking at. What he lacks in ability, he makes up for with an advanced understanding of the position."
While the Saints need to draft a quarterback this offseason, they don't need to use their top draft pick on Sanders if they're not in love with him. If New Orleans opts to pass on Sanders, it will need to land a prospect down the board and McCord could be that guy.
