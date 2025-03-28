Saints Dubbed 'Potential Fit' For Projected $45 Million Star
The New Orleans Saints still have a few holes to fill before they kick off the 2025 NFL season. Potentially the biggest hole on the Saints' roster is at cornerback.
Last season, New Orleans traded away star cornerback Marshon Lattimore. They also failed to re-sign Paulson Adebo in free agency as the 25-year-old inked a lucrative deal with the New York Giants. New Orleans will need to take to the NFL Draft or whatever is left in free agency to replace these two star defensive backs.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently dubbed the Saints as a "potential fit" for Los Angeles Chargers free agent Asante Samuel Jr. Spotrac projects Samuel to sign a four-year deal worth $45 million, but given his lingering shoulder injury, this number might end up a bit lower.
"Asante Samuel Jr. is the best boundary cornerback available. When you consider his age, he has the potential to be a long-term starter," Moton wrote. "The 25-year-old registered at least two interceptions and 11 breakups in each of his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, though, he missed 13 games because of a shoulder injury. Nonetheless, Samuel allowed a passer rating under 90 without giving up a touchdown in four outings. Still in his prime, he has room for growth."
It might be tough for the Saints to afford this acquisition, but it would be even tougher to go into next season with a completely depleted cornerback room.
Samuel, 25, had played 17 games in 2022 and 2023 before playing in just four games last year. Still, when he's healthy, he's a star. With the entire offseason to recover from his injury, the Saints should expect to land a healthy star if they sign Samuel.
