Saints Dubbed 'Worst Landing Spot' For Polarizing Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints seemed ready to rebuild as the offseason began, but the team made a plethora of moves that indicated the exact opposite.
First, they decided to hold onto Derek Carr and Cam Jordan. Cutting these two veterans would have saved the team quite a bit of money, but holding onto them makes New Orleans a better team.
Then, the Saints were reportedly chasing star wide receiver Cooper Kupp before Kupp signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans needed pass catchers and Kupp was a clear win-now option to pursue.
While the Saints will likely target pass catchers in the NFL Draft, one NFL writer doesn't see them as the best fit. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently dubbed the Saints the "worst landing spot" for Stanford wide receiver prospect Elic Ayomanor. Sobleski had the Las Vegas Raiders as the best landing spot for the 6-foot-2 pass catcher.
"The New Orleans Saints are looking for another weapon as well," Sobleski wrote. "But Chris Olave is already the top target there, and Derek Carr doesn't have the overall throwing ability to take full advantage of Ayomanor's skill set."
Ayomanor, a projected late second-round pick, might be very talented but he doesn't have the ability to step into an offense as the top target just yet. It's unfair to discredit the Saints as a landing place because they have Chris Olave at the top of their wide receiver room. In fact, the presence of Olave could make them an even better landing spot.
It's unlikely New Orleans would be willing to spend their top second-round pick on Ayomanor, but if the Stanford product falls to the top of the third round, the Saints could spend their third-round pick on him. And they wouldn't be the worst landing spot.
