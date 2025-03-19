Saints Predicted To Add Superstar To Pair Next To Cam Jordan
The New Orleans Saints have been pretty successful in fixing some of the issues within their organization this offseason. They entered the winter in the worst cap situation in the entire league. Though they're not completely out of the woods yet, they are above $0, which is huge considering the position they were in weeks ago.
New Orleans did this while keeping veterans Cam Jordan and Derek Carr as well. Now, they can turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft as they look to bolster the roster around these two veterans.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently put together a post-free agency mock draft. Trapasso projected the Saints to land star Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft. Graham is listed as the No. 3 ranked prospect in the draft and the No. 1 defensive lineman, per CBS Sports.
"The Saints bolster the interior of their defensive front with Graham, who can be a defensive foundation for years," Trapasso wrote.
Jordan is seemingly headed on the way out of the league. Adding Graham to the defensive front would be a huge move for the Saints. For the next year or two, Graham could play next to Jordan and edge rusher Chase Young.
Once Jordan retires, Graham would still be able to be a focal point of the defense.
The Philadelphia Eagles created a stacked defensive with a loaded front seven. The Saints could look to copy this blueprint by drafting the dominant Michigan star with the No. 9 pick in the draft.
