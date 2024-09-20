Saints-Eagles Updates: Key Players' Injuries That Could Decide The Game
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown had been widely expected to miss Sunday's clash between the Eagles and New Orleans Saints. However, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on Friday that could indicate otherwise.
Brown missed last Monday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury. Lisa Salters of ESPN reported during Monday night's broadcast that Brown expects to miss ''a couple of weeks.'' Not surprisingly, Brown has not practiced for Philadelphia this week. Sirianni still offered a glimmer of hope to Eagles fans that hope to see the three-time Pro Bowler back at New Orleans.
A.J. BROWN UPDATE
When asked about Brown on Friday morning, Sirianni replied: ''We got some time. We'll see how today goes," Sirianni said on Brown. "We got today, we got a little bit of tomorrow, and obviously Sunday before we make that decision. He's working his butt off to try to get back.''
Brown caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win over Green Bay. Without him, the Eagles managed only 183 passing yards against the Falcons on Monday. Former Alabama star Devonta Smith caught six passes for 76 yards and a score, but the rest of the receiving corps did little to help QB Jalen Hurts.
Brown, 27, has 194 receptions for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns in two years with the Eagles. Last season, he led the team with 106 catches, 1,456 yards, and seven scores. In a loss to the Saints during the 2022-23 campaign, Brown caught four of nine targets for 97 yards that included a 78-yard touchdown.
C.J. GARDNER-JOHNSON UPDATE
Sirianni also provided an update on starting safety C.J Gardner-Johnson on Friday. Gardner-Johnson has 11 tackles over the first two games, but missed Thursday's practice with a foot injury. When asked about his status, Sirianni replied: ''He tweaked something yesterday. We'll see how today goes," Sirianni said on Gardner-Johnson. "Both (him and A.J.) are working their butts off to try and get back.''
Added Eagles cornerback Darius Slay: ''I know Chauncey's ready. Thats the type of character (he is), he likes to prove people wrong," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said Thursday. "He's been having an amazing year. I hope he continues doing his thing.''
Gardner-Johnson, 26, was a key member of the New Orleans secondary in his first three NFL seasons from 2019 to 2021. He was traded to Philadelphia during 2022 training camp during a contract dispute. He'd go on to lead the NFL with six interceptions with the Eagles in 2022 before playing for the Detroit Lions last season and returning to Philadelphia this year.
Interestingly, Gardner-Johnson has missed both opportunities to play the team that drafted him. He sat out with injury when the Eagles played the Saints two years ago and was sidelined again when Detroit faced New Orleans last season.
SAINTS UPDATES
As for New Orleans, they received some good news on the injury front on Thursday. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported that Taysom Hill returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session with a chest injury.
Additionally, Hendrix also reported that CB Marshon Lattimore was able to practice on a limited basis for the second straight day. Lattimore (hamstring) missed the Week 2 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. If able to go, Lattimore will be a crucial part of the coverage packages against A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith on Sunday.
The 2-0 Saints host the 1-1 Eagles in a key Week 3 matchup on Sunday at noon, Central Time. It's the first time these teams have met in New Orleans since the 2018-19 season. That year, the Saints defeated the Eagles by a 48-7 score in New Orleans during the regular season. They followed that up with a 20-14 victory in the Superdome during the 2019 Divisional Playoffs.
John Hendrix will publish the final injury report of Week 3 for the Saints on Friday. Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for the official inactive report prior to Sunday's game.