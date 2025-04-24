Saints Expert Makes Shocking Jaxson Dart-Shedeur Sanders Prediction
The New Orleans Saints desperately need a quarterback this offseason following the news that indicates Derek Carr could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury.
The top quarterback connected to the Saints this offseason has been Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, even though the rumors of him going at pick No. 9 have slowed down. He's still a very realistic option for the Saints in the top 10.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently put together a mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, he predicted the Saints would select linebacker Mykel Williams at No.9. He also predicted the Saints would trade back into the first round in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire pick No. 24. With this selection, Fried projected the Saints to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Sanders.
"The Saints trade up back into the first round to select a quarterback who many believe they're eyeing in Jaxson Dart," Fried wrote. "Derek Carr's shoulder injury changed the complexion of New Orleans' draft strategy and gives Dart a legitimate chance to start Week 1. The Vikings only have four picks in this year's draft, making them a prime trade-down candidate for teams looking to move up in the back half of the first round."
Sanders was projected to go five picks later to the New York Giants in another blockbuster trade.
Choosing Dart over Sanders would be quite a shocking move in this situation, especially because Dart would likely fall to the Saints at the top of the second round.
Either way, the Saints need to find a franchise quarterback and if they can do so without using pick No. 9 on one, it would be a huge win for New Orleans.
