Saints Insider Reveals New Orleans' Expected First Round Pick
The New Orleans Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft and it seems like they're ready to select a franchise-altering prospect on Thursday.
It's tough to tell what the Saints will do with this selection because of all the holes on the roster.
ESPN recently put together their annual NFL Nation mock draft, where 32 different reporters, insiders, and journalists took control over a different team and made their own first-round mock draft. ESPN's Katherine Terrell had control over the Saints and predicted New Orleans would draft Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at pick No. 9.
"There will be a lot of speculation about whether the Saints will take a quarterback at this position," Terrell wrote. "That's a need with Derek Carr's uncertain status, but the Saints have needs at practically every position, giving them a lot of flexibility about what to do at this spot.
"With one of the best defensive players in the draft still on the board here, New Orleans will go the best-player-available route instead of reaching for a quarterback, selecting a player who could help shape new coordinator Brandon Staley's defense on an aging roster."
If Graham is available at pick No. 9, it would be foolish to pass on him. The star defensive tackle is widely regarded as a top five talent in the draft and many expect him to land with the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 5.
For the Saints, this selection could help kickstart a new era on the defensive side of the ball. The Michigan product is such a dominant force that he has that kind of game-changing ability.
