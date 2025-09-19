Saints Facing Unexpected Problem Heading Into Week 3
The New Orleans Saints, under the leadership of first-year head coach Kellen Moore, are off to a 0-2 start to the regular season. This isn't good, but there's a silver lining.
Despite not having as much talent as practically any other team in the league, the Saints have battled and kept themselves in both of their losses to start the season. In Week 1, the Saints had a chance to tie the game with seconds remaining on the game clock, but Juwan Johnson dropped a tough catch. In Week 2, the Saints had a few chances to take the lead late in the game.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently suggested the Saints' biggest problem heading into Week 3 was their own self-inflicted mistakes. Gagnon was cited multiple times this season when the Saints squandered drives, points, possessions, and games due to massive mistakes.
Self-inflicted mistakes can't continue to haunt Saints this season
"The Saints were penalized a ridiculous 13 times, missed a 37-yard field goal and botched the clock at the end of the first half in a winnable Week 1 loss to the Cardinals," Gagnon wrote. "They followed that up in Week 2 with seven more penalties (several of which were back-breakers), another missed field goal from 40 yards, and two fumbles in a close loss to the 49ers.
"Quarterback Spencer Rattler is actually off to a surprisingly decent start to the season, but the Saints don't look prepared at all to support him with disciplined and focused performances. Now, it could get ugly in Seattle and Buffalo to close out September."
Under a first-year head coach, problems like this are common. Moore seemed to botch his timeouts and the management of the clock in the first half of Week 1, but it was his first real game as a head coach, so mistakes like that are expected.
But the missed field goals, constant penalties, fumbles, and turnovers can't continue to happen if the Saints want to win some games this season.
New Orleans isn't loaded with talent, so it needs to play cleaner football to win. To this point, the Saints haven't done that. Not even close.
More NFL: 2 Key Saints Starters At Risk To Miss Week 3; Chase Young 'Highly Doubtful'