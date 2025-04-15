Saints Favored Over Steelers To Win Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes
The New Orleans Saints need to land a franchise quarterback this offseason after the shocking injury update put Derek Carr's 2025 season in question. With Carr potentially missing the entire season, the Saints will need to draft or sign at least one signal caller in the coming weeks.
The top name on the market is former New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has long been favored to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers if he opts to play next season, but the Saints could emerge as a real suitor in this sweepstakes.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently gave a few reasons why Rodgers could choose the Saints over the long-time favorites Steelers.
"But here's the greatest rub, for both Rodgers and the Saints: Unlike the Steelers, the Saints do not play in the AFC North, which includes a pair of justified Super Bowl aspirants in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals," Benjamin wrote. "They play in the NFC South, which over the last three seasons has crowned a champion with these final records: 8-9, 9-8, 10-7.
"Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been scrappy, but this isn't exactly the league's treasure trove of powerhouses here. In fact, the NFC South's combined record over the last half-decade or so easily puts it among the NFL's worst quartets."
The only thing the Saints have over the Steelers in this situation is the fact that their division is much easier to play in. With that said, the Steelers also continuously finish near the top of the AFC North, so it's hard count them out here.
Either way, the Saints have a real chance to land Rodgers if they can put a serious offer on the table in the coming weeks.
