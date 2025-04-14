Saints Need To Draft Star Quarterback To Replace Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints need to find a new franchise quarterback after the news came out that Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season.
John Breech of CBS Sports recently suggested that drafting a quarterback would be the top option for the Saints to replace Carr and he couldn't be more accurate in his analysis.
"The Saints have the ninth overall pick, which puts them in a spot where they could end up landing one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft," Breech wrote. "If the Titans take Cam Ward with the first overall pick, that will open the door for the Saints to grab Shedeur Sanders.
"The Saints likely wouldn't want to mortgage their future by trying to trade up to the second or third overall pick, but if Sanders drops out of the top three, then landing him becomes much more realistic. In the best-case scenario, the Saints wouldn't have to trade up at all and Sanders would drop all the way down to them at ninth overall."
Drafting a quarterback is the clear top option for the Saints. While there are free agents like Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers to pick from, neither of them would be the franchise guy in New Orleans. It's also hard to imagine either signal caller taking the Saints to the Super Bowl.
Drafting a guy like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, or Will Howard would be much better for the Saints' future. New Orleans could also sign a free agent like Wentz to be a bridge quarterback until the rookie signal caller is ready, but the Saints need to draft a star and they can't afford to miss.
