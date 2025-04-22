Saints Favored To Draft Offensive Star Not Named Shedeur Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft is going to be the most important event of the offseason for the New Orleans Saints, especially after the news emerged that Saints franchise quarterback Derek Carr could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury.
The Saints' most popular projected pick at No. 9 of the first round is Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But if Sanders is selected before the Saints get to pick, they're going to need to get creative with their top 10 pick.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. He predicted that Sanders would land at pick No. 6 to the Pittsburgh Steelers after Pittsburgh traded ahead of the Saints. At pick No. 9, Scataglia predicted the Saints would draft Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
"It would be wise for the New Orleans Saints to bolster their offensive line, so they grab the most athletic OL prospect in the draft, snagging Armand Membou from Missouri with the ninth pick in this mock draft," Scataglia wrote.
If the Saints are willing to take the boring way out, Membou is the pick to make. He has the potential to step into the starting lineup from day one on the team while being a franchise offensive tackle.
The Saints need to fill a lot of holes, including quarterback and wide receiver, but having a strong offensive line is never a bad thing. If Sanders is selected ahead of New Orleans, taking Membou would be a great decision.
