Steelers Predicted To Trade Ahead Of Saints, Steal Shedeur Sanders
The New Orleans Saints have been connected to a lot of quarterbacks this offseason following the news of Derek Carr's injury that could keep him on the sidelines for the entire 2025 season.
The top quarterback who's been connected to the Saints has been Colorado's signal caller Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders is projected to go in the first round of this week's NFL Draft and a lot of experts predict he'll land with the Saints at pick No. 9.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently predicted the Saints wouldn't be the team to land Sanders. Instead, he suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers would swing a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to jump the Saints in the draft and steal Sanders from them.
"Our next major trade is the Pittsburgh Steelers also trading up 15 slots to grab Shedeur Sanders, ensuring no other team has the chance to snag the Colorado QB," Scataglia wrote.
This would be a nightmare scenario for the Saints.
Sanders would fit the team perfectly and if he's stolen out from under their nose, New Orleans could be forced to take a prospect it's not in love with.
In a dream world, Sanders falls to the Saints at No. 9 and steps in as the franchise signal caller for the team from day one.
But if he's stolen out from under their nose, the Saints could be forced to take a player like Armand Membou or Will Johnson at No. 9. Both of those prospects would fill a hole for New Orleans, but the quarterback spot is a much bigger void on the roster right now.
