Saints News Network

Steelers Predicted To Trade Ahead Of Saints, Steal Shedeur Sanders

Could the Steelers steal Shedeur Sanders from the Saints?

Zach Pressnell

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shedeur Sanders during his number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes player Shedeur Sanders during his number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have been connected to a lot of quarterbacks this offseason following the news of Derek Carr's injury that could keep him on the sidelines for the entire 2025 season.

The top quarterback who's been connected to the Saints has been Colorado's signal caller Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is projected to go in the first round of this week's NFL Draft and a lot of experts predict he'll land with the Saints at pick No. 9.

NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently predicted the Saints wouldn't be the team to land Sanders. Instead, he suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers would swing a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to jump the Saints in the draft and steal Sanders from them.

"Our next major trade is the Pittsburgh Steelers also trading up 15 slots to grab Shedeur Sanders, ensuring no other team has the chance to snag the Colorado QB," Scataglia wrote.

This would be a nightmare scenario for the Saints.

Sanders would fit the team perfectly and if he's stolen out from under their nose, New Orleans could be forced to take a prospect it's not in love with.

In a dream world, Sanders falls to the Saints at No. 9 and steps in as the franchise signal caller for the team from day one.

But if he's stolen out from under their nose, the Saints could be forced to take a player like Armand Membou or Will Johnson at No. 9. Both of those prospects would fill a hole for New Orleans, but the quarterback spot is a much bigger void on the roster right now.

More NFL: Saints Urged To Avoid Drafting Promising Quarterback In NFL Draft

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News