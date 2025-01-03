Saints Final Injury Report Rules Out Carr and Miller, Kamara Doubtful In Week 18
Sunday is the last time we'll see the Saints for several months, and they're going to try to end their season on a high note. Unfortunately, that's going to prove to be a tall task with the Bucs needing to beat New Orleans to capture the division for the fourth year in a row. It's also going to be challenging based on their final injury report outlook. Here's the breakdown.
Saints Final Injury Report vs. Buccaneers - Week 18
OUT
- Derek Carr (left hand)
- Kendre Miller (concussion)
DOUBTFUL
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
QUESTIONABLE
- Payton Turner (ankle)
- Pete Werner (concussion)
- Juwan Johnson (knee)
- Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder)
- Chris Olave (head)
Carr, Miller or Kamara were not spotted at practice on Friday. Payton Turner returned, Pete Werner was out there again and Chris Olave continued to work with the offense. The Saints are expected to have conversations and make a decision on Olave on Friday afternoon, but we are expecting him not to play.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday and was a full participant of practice to close out the week. Pete Werner was also full, while Payton Turner was limited.
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said they will put Alvin Kamara through some game-like situations on Saturday to see where he's at. Kamara needs just 50 rushing yards to get the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career, but it looks like it's an uphill battle.
Kendre Miller has not progressed far enough in the concussion protocol, so New Orleans will most likely roll with Jordan Mims, Jamaal Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire for their backfield attack unless Kamara is able to return.
The team tried to inject the left hand for Derek Carr and Rizzi said 'they're not there yet' with him. Rizzi made it a point to say that Carr worked his tail off to get back onto the field and wanted to commend the effort he put in. He doesn't have full function in gripping the ball that the Saints want to see. Spencer Rattler will start in the finale, and looks to put a complete game together for the offense.