Saints Final Roster: What Projections Were Right and Wrong?

There were more than a few surprises for the Saints final roster on Tuesday, so we stack up how they shaped the initial squad to our projected one.

John Hendrix

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) blocks New Orleans Saints cornerback Rico Payton (36) on a kick off during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) blocks New Orleans Saints cornerback Rico Payton (36) on a kick off during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Putting out final roster projections are common practice leading up to the cut down date. I put mine out on Aug. 22 and felt fairly confident about the roster. Everyone got quarterback right, and I got running back, tight end and special teams correct. However, where were the misses? I counted nine of them. Let's revisit with some thoughts. Also, we have to keep in mind that just because someone made the initial roster doesn't guarantee that they'll stick around.

Wide Receiver

Aug 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (16) runs with the ball after making a catch next to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (0) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson Jr., A.T. Perry, Equanimeous St. Brown

Differences: Equanimeous St. Brown, Mason Tipton, Bub Means

I had some reservations about Equanimeous St. Brown, but thought he did what he needed to in the final preseason game to make the roster. I highly questioned Mason Foster and Bub Means due to the injuries, but the reality is Foster made his impact early on when he was running with the first team during OTAs. He can also return kicks, which would obviously be useful. I feel like Means would have been claimed if he did get waived.

Offensive Line

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Kyle Hergel (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Erik McCoy, Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, Cesar Ruiz, Lucas Patrick, Landon Young, Shane Lemieux, Oli Udoh, Kyle Hergel

Differences: Shane Lemieux, Kyle Hergel, Nick Saldiveri

The Saints carried just eight offensive linemen, including Saldiveri. Dennis Allen said that they hope to have him back in the mix soon, which would be a good sign. However, where does that leave everything else? I have heard that the team was going to check out the tackle market, so that will be something to keep a close watch on. I thought Hergel and Lemieux would both make it, but I was a little surprised more with Hergel not getting in.

Defensive Line

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (31) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (91) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, Payton Turner, Isaiah Foskey, Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, Bryan Bresee, Khristian Boyd

Differences: Kendal Vickers

An injury to Khalen Saunders (calf) is what mixed this up some. It's unclear as to how long he'll be out for, but keeping an extra defensive tackle, specifically a veteran like Vickers, means it might be for at least a couple of weeks.

Linebacker

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Willie Gay Jr., D'Marco Jackson, Khaleke Hudson, Anfernee Orji

Differences: Khaleke Hudson

I thought Hudson did everything he needed to make the roster, and I felt more than comfortable with that Orji did to put him on. However, this is a really crowded room. This could have to do more with Jackson's availability, but from my understanding, there could be some other plans in place for this spot leading up to Week 1.

Cornerback

Aug 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Rico Payton (36) reaches for the ball next to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor (19) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Shemar Jean-Charles

Differences: Shemar Jean-Charles, Rico Payton

Admittedly, I just wasn't sure if Rico Payton was going to make it based off the strong finish he had in practice and in training camp. Shemar Jean-Charles was running with the first team in the absence of others and looked to be new Isaac Yiadom. However, this was an earned spot by Payton. He was the epitome of a player who shrugged off the slow start, rebounded, took to coaching and applied it on the field. He can play special teams and cover, so maybe there's some major opportunity here. I was told that plenty of teams were interested in Payton, if he became available.

Safety

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram (24) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Tyrann Mathieu, Johnathan Abram, Jordan Howden, Will Harris, J.T. Gray

Differences: Johnathan Abram

Was very surprised that Johnathan Abram got left off, and with them wanting to bring him back to the practice squad, it is somewhat telling. Abram may not be back when it's all said and done, but the plan right now seems telling. I will say that Will Harris played extremely well throughout training camp.

John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

