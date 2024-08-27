Saints Final Roster: What Projections Were Right and Wrong?
Putting out final roster projections are common practice leading up to the cut down date. I put mine out on Aug. 22 and felt fairly confident about the roster. Everyone got quarterback right, and I got running back, tight end and special teams correct. However, where were the misses? I counted nine of them. Let's revisit with some thoughts. Also, we have to keep in mind that just because someone made the initial roster doesn't guarantee that they'll stick around.
Wide Receiver
Projection: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson Jr., A.T. Perry, Equanimeous St. Brown
Differences: Equanimeous St. Brown, Mason Tipton, Bub Means
I had some reservations about Equanimeous St. Brown, but thought he did what he needed to in the final preseason game to make the roster. I highly questioned Mason Foster and Bub Means due to the injuries, but the reality is Foster made his impact early on when he was running with the first team during OTAs. He can also return kicks, which would obviously be useful. I feel like Means would have been claimed if he did get waived.
Offensive Line
Projection: Erik McCoy, Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, Cesar Ruiz, Lucas Patrick, Landon Young, Shane Lemieux, Oli Udoh, Kyle Hergel
Differences: Shane Lemieux, Kyle Hergel, Nick Saldiveri
The Saints carried just eight offensive linemen, including Saldiveri. Dennis Allen said that they hope to have him back in the mix soon, which would be a good sign. However, where does that leave everything else? I have heard that the team was going to check out the tackle market, so that will be something to keep a close watch on. I thought Hergel and Lemieux would both make it, but I was a little surprised more with Hergel not getting in.
Defensive Line
Projection: Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, Payton Turner, Isaiah Foskey, Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, Bryan Bresee, Khristian Boyd
Differences: Kendal Vickers
An injury to Khalen Saunders (calf) is what mixed this up some. It's unclear as to how long he'll be out for, but keeping an extra defensive tackle, specifically a veteran like Vickers, means it might be for at least a couple of weeks.
Linebacker
Projection: Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Willie Gay Jr., D'Marco Jackson, Khaleke Hudson, Anfernee Orji
Differences: Khaleke Hudson
I thought Hudson did everything he needed to make the roster, and I felt more than comfortable with that Orji did to put him on. However, this is a really crowded room. This could have to do more with Jackson's availability, but from my understanding, there could be some other plans in place for this spot leading up to Week 1.
Cornerback
Projection: Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Shemar Jean-Charles
Differences: Shemar Jean-Charles, Rico Payton
Admittedly, I just wasn't sure if Rico Payton was going to make it based off the strong finish he had in practice and in training camp. Shemar Jean-Charles was running with the first team in the absence of others and looked to be new Isaac Yiadom. However, this was an earned spot by Payton. He was the epitome of a player who shrugged off the slow start, rebounded, took to coaching and applied it on the field. He can play special teams and cover, so maybe there's some major opportunity here. I was told that plenty of teams were interested in Payton, if he became available.
Safety
Projection: Tyrann Mathieu, Johnathan Abram, Jordan Howden, Will Harris, J.T. Gray
Differences: Johnathan Abram
Was very surprised that Johnathan Abram got left off, and with them wanting to bring him back to the practice squad, it is somewhat telling. Abram may not be back when it's all said and done, but the plan right now seems telling. I will say that Will Harris played extremely well throughout training camp.