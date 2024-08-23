Saints Final Roster Projection: Who Gets In, Who's Left Out and Why?
The Saints undoubtedly have a lot of evaluations to do between now and final roster cuts on Tuesday, Aug. 27. By 3 p.m. CT, New Orleans will have their initial 53-man roster for the new season. However, we know there's plenty of fluidity when it comes to assembling the final squad.
Based on the 21 training camp practices and two preseason games, here's how I see the final Saints roster right now. Keep in mind, we have one more practice and the finale on Sunday. I'm not sure much will change my opinion, however.
New Orleans Saints Roster Projection
Saints Offense Roster Projection (25)
Quarterback (3)
Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler
Hardly any surprises here, as it's the easiest part of the roster to pick. There's really no debating this. The only thing that's to be decided is who is going to back up Carr. Currently, that is Jake Haener.
Running Back (4)
Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims, Adam Prentice
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Kendre Miller, James Robinson, Jacob Kibodi
Depending on what happens with Miller could spell what happens with Mims. He's been the biggest beneficiary with Miller and Kamara out of the mix, and honestly he's put in the work to warrant a spot. I'm not totally ready to pull the plug on Miller, but time is of the essence, and that's putting it lightly. There's obviously frustration, but at this point, what have we seen that would warrant a roster spot?
Something that could end up happening if Kendre Miller doesn't get back into the mix is the Saints carrying him on the final roster and then placing him on injured reserve. They don't necessarily have to do that either, as the new league rule around IR changed to where teams can designate two players at final cutdown as IR to return players. So, they wouldn't have to be on a roster for a day.
I could also see New Orleans not carrying a fullback on the roster for accounting purposes and then bringing Prentice back. That's a common practice, but I'll say that Prentice is clearly the guy for the system. Also, Taysom Hill is going to get carries.
Wide Receiver (5)
Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson Jr., A.T. Perry, Equanimeous St. Brown
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Stanley Morgan Jr., Bub Means, Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin Jr., Samson Nacua, Shaq Davis
Means is rallying late, as well as Kevin Austin Jr., which could help their case. There's been off and on moments with Austin Jr., but his effort and versatility are very useful. Morgan Jr. could get some strong consideration for his special teams work. Not seeing Mason Tipton getting back from the hamstring injury at full strength after the hot start is going to hurt him. I think Nacua has an opportunity at the practice squad too. Shaq Davis has skills, but I think the others are outplaying him right now, and to be fair, he hasn't been here in this new system long.
Tight End (4)
Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, Dallin Holker
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Michael Jacobson, Kevin Rader, Mason Fairchild
Obviously, Taysom Hill can play in multiple positions, but he'll be listed here for the sake of the argument. With Johnson back in the mix, the room feels pretty set in stone. As I pointed out previously, Holker's ankle injury is not considered to be serious. Michael Jacobson would be the lead guy for a practice squad spot.
Offensive Line (9)
Erik McCoy, Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, Cesar Ruiz, Lucas Patrick, Landon Young, Shane Lemieux, Oli Udoh, Kyle Hergel
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Nick Saldiveri, Jesse Davis, Mark Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Josiah Ezirim
I opted for an extra offensive lineman here, but I also could see this going to an extra wide receiver or other position that has priority. There's two starting positions that are still up for grabs at left guard and right tackle. I would expect Patrick and Penning to be those guys, but we'll see if anything changes. Kyle Hergel isn't someone we talk about a lot, but I think he's put together some good things out there and could get in. Oli Udoh would be a consideration as a reserve, as well as Shane Lemieux.
Saints Defense Roster Projection (25)
Defensive Line (9)
Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Chase Young, Payton Turner, Isaiah Foskey, Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, Bryan Bresee, Khristian Boyd
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Trajan Jeffcoat, Niko Lalos, Jack Heflin, Kendal Vickers
This is fairly straightforward unless something happens from a health standpoint. Turner and Foskey have done more to make the squad, but Lalos has been one of the hardest workers in camp. I just don't know that it edges them out. Jeffcoat's injury (dislocated elbow) has kept him out of action, and it just doesn't fit right now. Heflin and Vickers have potential, but rookie Khristian Boyd has really impressed. Remember that Tanoh Kpassagnon is most assuredly going to start the season on the PUP list.
Linebacker (6)
Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Willie Gay Jr., D'Marco Jackson, Khaleke Hudson, Anfernee Orji
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Monty Rice, Jaylan Ford, Isaiah Stalbird, Mike Rose
I opted for an extra linebacker, because I really like what I've seen from Anfernee Orji. I feel like he's grown a lot from last year and his confidence is showing. He can play on special teams and also be a strong addition for the room. Khaleke Hudson has had plenty of moments in camp that make it easy for me to put him on. Injuries have sabotaged Rice, Ford and Stalbird, but practice squad consideration is warranted. Like Kpassagnon, Nephi Sewell should be on PUP to start.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Shemar Jean-Charles
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Rezjohn Wright, Rico Payton, Mac McCain, Kaleb Ford-Dement, Joejuan Williams
When push comes to shove, Shemar Jean-Charles would get the final corner slot based off what we've seen in practice and also the special teams upside. I think both Rezjohn Wright and Rico Payton have had good moments in camp, with Payton really coming on big here lately. Ford-Dement and Williams are interesting, but I don't know that there's enough information right now to put them on the final roster.
Safety (5)
Tyrann Mathieu, Johnathan Abram, Jordan Howden, Will Harris, J.T. Gray
ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Ugo Amadi, Roderic Teamer, Millard Bradford, Lawrence Johnson
It's a little challenging here. If the extra linebacker isn't in, then I could go for an extra defensive back. This might depend on where Kool-Aid McKinstry is at, because the upside for someone like Ugo Amadi is his ability to play in the slot. Roderic Teamer can easily make a mark on special teams, and it looks like either could be viable candidates. I have seen plenty of growth from rookies Bradford and Johnson, but the deck is a little stacked against them right now.
Special Teams (3)
Blake Grupe, Matt Hayball, Zach Wood
Yes, I'm doing it. I'm making a change at punter. I know the field goal operation will need some adjustment, but the strong punting leg of Hayball is what I want to see for the special teams. I think the risk/reward here is worth it. Tie feels like it goes to the runner at kicker, and that leaves Charlie Smyth's future up in the air somewhat. It's really too close to call right now.
Under the International Pathway Program, the Saints would either have to sign him Smyth or run him through the waivers process. However, he could come back on the practice squad and be an exemption. If that were the case, then wouldn't be able to be able to be signed to the active roster for the entire season.
Projected Practice Squad (16)
- James Robinson, RB
- Michael Jacobson, TE
- Bub Means, WR
- Kevin Austin Jr., WR
- Josiah Ezirim, OL
- Nick Saldiveri, OL
- Niko Lalos, DE
- Jack Heflin, DT
- Isaiah Stalbird, LB
- Jaylan Ford, LB
- Rico Payton, CB
- Rezjohn Wright, CB
- Millard Bradford, DB
- Lawrence Johnson, DB
- Open for other player from other team
- Open for other player from other team
- Charlie Smyth, K (Roster Exemption)