Saints make The World's 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2021

New Orleans Saints are listed in the Forbes 'World's Top 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams' of 2021.

Tom Benson and Gayle Benson Nov 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints owners Tom Benson and Gayle Benson react before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints franchise is one of the most valuable clubs in the NFL. Owner Gayle Benson inherited the club from her husband, Tom Benson. Benson saved the Saints from moving to Jacksonville, Florida, and purchased the team in 1985 for $70.2 million from the previous owner John Mecom.

Forbes values New Orleans is one of the top sports franchises in the world at $2.48 billion. The financial magazine appraised the Saints at No. 46 in the world of sports entities. The Saints are No. 25 among NFL teams and No. 3 in the NFC South.

Value: $2.48 billion

Five-Year Change In Value: 63%

Owner: Gayle Benson

Year Purchased: 1985

Price Paid: $70.2 million

New Orleans was valued at $2.0 billion when Tom Benson died on March 15, 2018. He and willed to his wife Gayle Benson, both the New Orleans Saints (NFL) and Pelicans (NBA) organizations. Benson has seen the valuation of the professional football team increased by 63% in the past five years.

The past six years positioned Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as the world's No. 1 ranked franchise valued at $5.7 billion. NFL teams have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move and new stadium to Las Vegas influenced the value of the Raiders to increase by 117%. Other NFL clubs with 11% increases were the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets.

The Atlanta Falcons topped the NFC South teams at $2.875 billion. Ranked second in the division are the Carolina Panthers at $2.55 billion, third is New Orleans at $2.48 billion. In fourth place are the Super Bowl LV Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers valued at $2.28 billion.