Saints Game Day: How to Watch and Follow The Browns Game and What You Need to Know
Fresh off their bye week, the Browns (2-7) are in town to take on the Saints (3-7) in the Superdome for an early Week 11 kick. New Orleans is coming off a promising week after upsetting the Falcons for Darren Rizzi's first game as interim head coach. Was that just a blip or will they follow that performance up with the same energy on Sunday? Here's our Pregame Report.
Week 11 Saints Pregame Report vs. Browns
All-Time Series: The Browns lead the all-time series 13-6, with the Saints winning the past two matchups.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Browns Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Alex Kemp
Current Lines: Browns -1.5 (O/U at 44)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 12/24/22 - Saints 17, Browns 10
- 9/16/18 - Saints 21, Browns 18
- 9/14/14 - Browns 26, Saints 24
- 10/24/10 - Browns 30, Saints 17
- 9/10/06 - Saints 19, Browns 14
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): CBS is carrying the doubleheader this week, with the featured afternoon game being the Chiefs-Bills. The game is projected in orange on FOX, so be sure to check your local listings to see what games you'll get for Sunday to make the necessary plans.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 11
BACK IN THE DOME: This is the second of three straight home games for the Saints. Last week saw a lot of unexpected energy in there, as Darren Rizzi made it a point to say that the team was trying to get the Superdome back where it needed to be. The players got a good lift from fans, and they'll be needed again to help do their part on Sunday. It was encouraging to see the turnout.
CENTER PIECE: Getting Erik McCoy back in the lineup will be a huge shot in the arm for the Saints offense. He's been missed, to say the least. Connor McGovern did a nice job filling in for him, but his release earlier in the week signaled McCoy was ready to go and be back. We haven't seen him since Week 3 of the season when he was lost on the third offensive play of the game. It might be too little, too late for the Saints, but they at least can get some more consistency going.
INJURY WATCH: Pete Werner has a club on his right hand, and is questionable going into Sunday. He's going to be a game-time decision for the team, and that would be a pretty big loss if he can't go for New Orleans. He wants to play, but we'll see how that ends up. Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) is trending in the right direction to return for the ssecondary after being a full participant of practice on Friday.
WINSTON'S RETURN: Jameis Winston is back in the building, and I expect him to get a pretty good reception from fans. He spent four seasons in New Orleans and we never got to see him go the distance when he was their starter in 2021. This will be the first time he plays against the Saints since 2019 when he was with the Bucs.