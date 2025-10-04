Saints Get Major Injury Update On Key Starter Cesar Ruiz Before Week 5
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to one of the worst starts to the season imaginable. In Week 1, they were outpaced by the Arizona Cardinals and lost by a score. In Week 2, the San Francisco 49ers were too much for Spencer Rattler and the Saints to handle. Week 3 was an utter disaster, as the Saints were dominated from start to finish by the Seattle Seahawks. The Buffalo Bills beat New Orleans in Week 4, but it wasn't as lopsided of a game as many expected.
The Saints are set to play host to the New York Giants in Week 5, and they're favored for the time all season. Rattler and the New York offense will look to make waves and gain some momentum this week.
But the recent injury updates have been quite exciting for New Orleans. These updates slightly drown out the poor start to the season.
Saints center Cesar Ruiz likely to avoid injured reserve
Starting offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz suffered an injury earlier this year and hasn't been active at practice since. There have been growing rumors that Ruiz could land on the injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least the next four weeks. This would be a huge hit to the Saints offensive line that anchors the offense.
But Saints reporter Nick Underhill recently revealed that Ruiz is expected to avoid the IR. Underhill was told that Ruiz is responding well to his treatment, which should give some optimism to the Saints fanbase that desperately needs something to go well.
The Saints have injuries across the offensive line, which completely destroys the offense. Rattler isn't given as much time and the running game might not be able to get going.
But with Ruiz expected to be back within the next few weeks, the Saints should be excited. Tight ends Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill were also activated this week. Hill could have a big role for the Saints when he returns to full stretch. Moreau could get a lot of work as the backup or third string tight end.
