Saints-Giants Trade Speculation Gaining Steam After Malik Nabers Update
The New York Giants were recently dealt a crushing blow. Their star wide receiver, Malik Nabers, suffered a brutal injury in Week 4's contest, knocking him out of the rest of the game.
After undergoing imaging, it was revealed that Nabers suffered a torn ACL and would need to undergo surgery, ending his season before it could get off the ground. Now, the Giants will be forced to find a solution at wide receiver.
Dan Benton of Giants Wire recently suggested the Giants could go after New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave to replace Nabers.
Chris Olave would be the perfect fit to replace Malik Nabers in New York
"Ever before Malik Nabers hit the ground, it was evident that the New York Giants star receiver had suffered a serious injury. The expression on Nabers' face, followed by a ride on the cart, only further hammered home the severe nature of the nightmare scenario playing out at MetLife Stadium," Benton wrote. "That leaves the Giants, who secured an upset victory in Week 4 to get into the win column, in a precarious position. Nabers was the focal point of their offense and the fuel that powered the unit. Without him, the team's offensive identity must change.
"New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is under contract through the 2026 season, but his future in The Big Easy is tenuous at best. He's going to be in line for a big contract, and the Saints may be more interested in accumulating draft assets as they rebuild, as opposed to signing players to mega deals. This would be a splash move for the Giants, and one that would come at a significant cost. But never say never."
Olave could be the perfect fit for New York.
The Giants need a wide receiver to grow a connection with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart over the next few years. Olave is still young and developing, making him one of the best options on the market. If New York could trade for Olave and sign him to a four- or five-year contract, it would secure quite the talented wide receiver room for the Giants' future.
The Saints should consider trading Olave if they can land a second round pick or better for him. It's unlikely New Orleans is going to be able to sign the young star to a new contract, so a trade might make the most sense. Olave's age and talent should net the Saints a good return of draft capital, if he's moved.
